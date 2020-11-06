61°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Trump supporters gather on Election Day

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 6, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Though there were a few individuals who were visible clutching Biden/Harris signs and banners, at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue, it appeared that there were even more people holding President Trump signs and banners at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue on Election Day 2020.

One such person was Bruce Schoenberger, who moved to Pahrump from Orange County, California, roughly a year and a half ago.

He called the rally an impromptu gathering.

“Some people started walking out with signs, Lady Liberty came out, and people drove by and started jumping in,” Schoenberger said. “I think it was pretty spontaneous today, because it was not really organized. We love our country, and we know all Americans love our country, and we just hope that people would get out and vote today to express their First Amendment right to freedom of speech. We have a great country here, and we have to save it.”

No time to waste

Shoenberger also said he made sure to take advantage of early voting this year.

“I dropped my ballot in the box and here at the Bob Ruud Community Center, I felt comfortable that it would be safe there,” he said. “You can also track it online by the way, where you can actually take your voter ID and track your vote, if you did a mail-in, or drop-in, so I think that’s important.”

Liberty and freedom for all

Schoenberger also spoke about the reaction of motorists driving by the intersection, where many appeared to support the caucus.

“We are just loving it,” he stressed. “People who are driving by are honking and I think there’s something to be said about the spirit of our elections, and the American things to do on Election Day. I support Trump because I believe in the values of liberty. If you notice, many on the other side think that you need to be locked down until the virus is over, but the virus doesn’t work that way. Americans are not people to be locked down. We are free-spirited and we take calculated risks every day, with everything that we do. For Christ’s sake, even walking across the street can get you killed. We need to open up our country and Donald Trump is the one who would do that. I think he has done an excellent job, and I am just so proud of him, and I look forward to him having another four-year term.”

Latinos for Trump

Pennie Beccia moved to Pahrump two years ago, after living 40 years in Las Vegas.

She too is a strong supporter of President Trump.

“I am out here today because I believe in the American way and I don’t want to go toward socialism or communism, and I believe that’s what’s happening with the Democrats,” she said. “They are being pulled toward the left way too far.”

The greatest of all time

While comparing President Trump to his predecessors, Pahrump resident Carlos Lagomasino suggested that Trump is second to none.

“Absolutely I’m a Trump supporter because he’s the best president we’ve ever had and he was better than Abraham Lincoln and FDR, and Ronald Reagan,” Lagomasino said. “In my lifetime, Trump is the best president we’ve ever had. He has cut through all of the B.S. and he has made America great again.”

Best economy ever

Lagomasino also provided his thoughts on how the president has handled the U.S. economy, as of late.

“This is the greatest economy that Trump built,” Lagomasino proclaimed. “We got hit by the virus and that set us back, but this is the greatest economy, and he built it. It wasn’t Obama, it wasn’t Bush, it wasn’t Clinton. It was President Trump, and he is going to build it again, if we just get him re-elected. He is running because he loves this country and he loves Americans, and that’s why I support him.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Ford responds to suit against Nevada voting
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada attorney general’s office on Friday filed a response to a motion for preliminary injunction in a new lawsuit regarding Nevada’s election.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Single-day high for COVID-19 cases in Nye
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A single-day high for the number of new COVID-19 cases was reported for Nye County.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump area residents are shown lined up at the Bob Ruud Co ...
2020 Election results update
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Voting in the 2020 general election came to an official close on Tuesday, Nov. 3 but ballots are still in the process of being counted and the outcomes for several races were still considered too close to call as of the morning of Thursday, Nov. 5.

Peter Helfrich
Suspect arrested after evasion attempt from deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A driver who allegedly attempted to evade a Nye County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after the deputy was forced to hold him at gunpoint.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times GriefShare's normal support group consists of a regular cycl ...
Pahrump GriefShare heading into next 13-week cycle
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump chapter of the non-denominational, international organization GriefShare is coming up on the conclusion of its current 13-week cycle and is setting its sights on its next round of sessions, as well as three very special seminars, all geared toward helping those who are grieving over the loss of a loved one through their journey from mourning to joy.

Getty Images Providers have until Nov. 6 to apply for federal Provider Relief Funds through th ...
Federal aid to Nevada’s health providers has exceeded $800M
Staff Report

Pahrump medical providers have received $8.5 million in federal relief funds to cope with the challenges of the pandemic, according to the state Division of Health Care Financing and Policy.

Getty Images That capital funding was instrumental in helping to support and sustain 10,124 Ne ...
SBDC reports supporting over 11,000 Nevada jobs
Staff Report

The Nevada Small Business Development Center has released annual client-verified economic outcomes for the 2020 federal fiscal year. Having assisted 2,855 clients with $45.4 million in capital, and helped 159 clients start businesses, the organization shared that the jobs supported and created totaled 11,049, all during a global pandemic that rocked the landscape of small businesses.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 will hold a Veteran ...
Two ceremonies set to mark Veterans Day in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Veterans Day is right around the corner and in the community of Pahrump, well known for its patriotism and support of the current and former military members, there are two ceremonies scheduled to mark the occasion.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Arts Council will hold a Seasonal Arts and Craf ...
Pahrump Arts Council to hold Arts and Crafts Fair
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting the kibosh on public events over the past seven or eight months, the Pahrump Arts Council, better known as PAC, has been struggling to generate cash for its coffers.