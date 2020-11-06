Trump supporters gather on Election Day

Though there were a few individuals who were visible clutching Biden/Harris signs and banners, at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue, it appeared that there were even more people holding President Trump signs and banners at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue on Election Day 2020.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Clad in classic Uncle Sam attire, a happy Bill Newyear was one of more than a dozen individuals amassed at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue on Election Day.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pennie Beccia said she believes the Democratic party is the party of socialism and communism, which is why she is supporting President Trump this election season. Beccia moved to Pahrump two years ago after living in Las Vegas for more than 40 years.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Waving a Trump banner, Bruce Schoenberger, at left, noted the individuals gathered across from the Bob Ruud Community Center on Election Day was an impromptu action in support of President Trump.

One such person was Bruce Schoenberger, who moved to Pahrump from Orange County, California, roughly a year and a half ago.

He called the rally an impromptu gathering.

“Some people started walking out with signs, Lady Liberty came out, and people drove by and started jumping in,” Schoenberger said. “I think it was pretty spontaneous today, because it was not really organized. We love our country, and we know all Americans love our country, and we just hope that people would get out and vote today to express their First Amendment right to freedom of speech. We have a great country here, and we have to save it.”

No time to waste

Shoenberger also said he made sure to take advantage of early voting this year.

“I dropped my ballot in the box and here at the Bob Ruud Community Center, I felt comfortable that it would be safe there,” he said. “You can also track it online by the way, where you can actually take your voter ID and track your vote, if you did a mail-in, or drop-in, so I think that’s important.”

Liberty and freedom for all

Schoenberger also spoke about the reaction of motorists driving by the intersection, where many appeared to support the caucus.

“We are just loving it,” he stressed. “People who are driving by are honking and I think there’s something to be said about the spirit of our elections, and the American things to do on Election Day. I support Trump because I believe in the values of liberty. If you notice, many on the other side think that you need to be locked down until the virus is over, but the virus doesn’t work that way. Americans are not people to be locked down. We are free-spirited and we take calculated risks every day, with everything that we do. For Christ’s sake, even walking across the street can get you killed. We need to open up our country and Donald Trump is the one who would do that. I think he has done an excellent job, and I am just so proud of him, and I look forward to him having another four-year term.”

Latinos for Trump

Pennie Beccia moved to Pahrump two years ago, after living 40 years in Las Vegas.

She too is a strong supporter of President Trump.

“I am out here today because I believe in the American way and I don’t want to go toward socialism or communism, and I believe that’s what’s happening with the Democrats,” she said. “They are being pulled toward the left way too far.”

The greatest of all time

While comparing President Trump to his predecessors, Pahrump resident Carlos Lagomasino suggested that Trump is second to none.

“Absolutely I’m a Trump supporter because he’s the best president we’ve ever had and he was better than Abraham Lincoln and FDR, and Ronald Reagan,” Lagomasino said. “In my lifetime, Trump is the best president we’ve ever had. He has cut through all of the B.S. and he has made America great again.”

Best economy ever

Lagomasino also provided his thoughts on how the president has handled the U.S. economy, as of late.

“This is the greatest economy that Trump built,” Lagomasino proclaimed. “We got hit by the virus and that set us back, but this is the greatest economy, and he built it. It wasn’t Obama, it wasn’t Bush, it wasn’t Clinton. It was President Trump, and he is going to build it again, if we just get him re-elected. He is running because he loves this country and he loves Americans, and that’s why I support him.”

