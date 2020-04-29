84°F
Two cats are first pets to test positive for virus

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 28, 2020 - 11:44 pm
 

The first confirmed cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 in household pets was confirmed Wednesday, April 22 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories.

The cats, who live in separate areas of New York state, had mild respiratory illness and are expected to make a full recovery. Infections have been reported in very few animals worldwide, mostly in those that had close contact with a person with COVID-19.

At this time, routine testing of animals is not recommended. State animal health and public health officials will take the lead in making determinations about whether animals should be tested for the novel coronavirus.

In the New York cases, a veterinarian tested the first cat after it showed mild respiratory signs. No individuals in the household were confirmed to be ill with COVID-19. The virus might have been transmitted to this cat by mildly ill or asymptomatic household members or through contact with an infected person outside its home.

Samples from the second cat were taken after it showed signs of respiratory illness. The owner of the cat tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the cat showing signs. Another cat in the household has shown no signs of illness.

Both cats tested presumptive positive for the virus at a private veterinary laboratory, which then reported the results to state and federal officials. The confirmatory testing was conducted at NVSL and included collection of additional samples. NVSL serves as an international reference laboratory and provides expertise and guidance on diagnostic techniques, as well as confirmatory testing for foreign and emerging animal diseases.

Such testing is required for certain animal diseases in order to comply with national and international reporting procedures. The World Organization for Animal Health considers COVID-19 an emerging disease, and therefore USDA must report confirmed U.S. animal infections.

There is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading the virus in the United States. Therefore, there is no justification in taking measures against companion animals that might compromise their welfare. Further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals, including pets, could be affected.

The CDC recommends not letting pets interact with people or animals outside the household, keeping cats indoors when possible, walking dogs on a leash with at least 6 feet of distance between other people and animals and avoiding dog parks and other public places where a large number of people and dogs gather.

Pet owners with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 should restrict contact with pets, and wear a face covering if you must care for the pet, washing hands before and after interactions.

Performing this animal testing does not reduce the availability of tests for humans.

THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Sisolak tells ABC he plans to extend Nevada’s stay-at-home order
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s stay-at-home order, which was set to expire Friday, will be extended, Gov. Steve Sisolak said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign similar to the one shown along U.S. Highway 395 a ...
Feedback sought for transportation projects
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on proposed changes to the process of planning transportation projects and improvements outlined in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Training in the use of Naloxone can give residents the ...
NyE Communities Coalition offering Naloxone training to help save lives
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The NyE Communities Coalition will host a free training course on Naloxone, the drug used to counteract an opioid overdose, today from 2 to 3 p.m. and all participants who complete the training will receive one dose of Naloxone nasal spray, arming them in the event that they need to spring into action and save a life.

Attorney general urges caution in job searches
Attorney general urges caution in job searches
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

State Attorney General Aaron Ford issued another warning for Nevadans to be on the lookout for fake job opportunities advertised online or on flyers as fraudsters take advantage of more people searching for work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering virtua ...
UNR Extension offers help online for small businesses
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering “Coping With COVID-19 Town Halls” each Wednesday to help small businesses “pivot and adapt” during this challenging time.

Getty Images The paycheck program, a $349 billion emergency loan program, was launched in early ...
FHLBanks accepting Paycheck Protection Program loans as collateral
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Federal Housing Finance Agency has announced that Federal Home Loan Banks can accept Paycheck Protection Program loans as collateral when making loans, known as advances, to their members. The measure is being taken in support of small and community banks.

USDA website The announcement and details came from the U.S. Departement of Agriculture.
More grants available for telemedicine, education
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday the opening of a second application window for funding under the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program, with a total of $72 million available.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced that ...
CARES Act means more money for rural transit
Staff Report

When Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Nevada was provided with nearly $22 million in rural transit relief funding in addition to transit funding dedicated to the state’s metropolitan transit services.