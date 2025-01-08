Two die in Christmas Eve rollover crashes

58°F
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 8, 2025 - 4:45 am
 

Two individuals are dead following separate rollover crashes on Christmas Eve.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that an 8-year-old child succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash along CA-Highway 127 at 11:35 p.m., just south of the Amargosa Opera House.

“As crews were responding, they were notified that three persons had been taken from the scene to a local hotel at Junction 127 at the Bob Ruud Highway,” Lewis said. “There, we found that the 8-year-old had not survived the injuries sustained in the accident. A younger child was transported via Mercy Air to the trauma center in Las Vegas.”

Lewis went on to say that an adult in the same vehicle was transported to Desert View Hospital for treatment.

Earlier on Christmas Eve, Pahrump emergency crews were dispatched for a fatal mutual-aid rollover crash assignment along Highway 160 in Clark County, according to Lewis, who was first on scene.

Upon arrival, Lewis said he found the accident as described by dispatchers.

“The ejected driver did not survive the injuries sustained and it was later determined that the person was a Pahrump resident,” according to Lewis.

The cause of the crashes was undertaken by CHP and NHP respectively.

Authorities did not release the identities of the deceased.

Additionally, Pahrump crews were also dispatched to a minor crash involving two Cal-Trans vehicles along Highway 178.

All told, Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that patrol deputies responded to just a handful of DUI calls from 7 p.m., to 12:13 a.m., between New Year’s Eve evening and early New Year’s Day.

Deputies also responded to a total of 14 dispatches for fireworks complaints throughout the holiday, according to McGill.

