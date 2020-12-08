55°F
VIDEO: Two stranded hikers rescued

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 8, 2020 - 3:52 pm
 
Nye County Sheriff's Office Two hikers were safely rescued after becoming stranded while hiking in the area of Shadow Mountain on Sunday, Dec. 6. Nye County Search and Rescue crews, along with a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police helicopter, eventually located the the hikers on Monday. Both declined medical treatment.
Nye County Sheriff's Office The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent in a helicopter to assist in the rescue of two stranded hikers in the Shadow Mountain area.
Nic Couturr/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A screenshot of a video submitted by Nic Couturr, one of the two hikers that were stranded on Shadow Mountain. This is just before he and another hiker were picked up by a rescue crew on a helicopter from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Nic Couturr/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fortunately, hiker Nic Couturr said he had cell phone service in the area where he and fellow hiker Sebastian Fronk were stranded on Shadow Mountain. Couturr said the first person he called was his mom and dad who contacted Nye County Search and Rescue.

Two hikers were rescued after becoming stranded in the area of Shadow Mountain on the valley’s far northwest end of town, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

As stated on the sheriff’s office social media page, Nye County Search and Rescue teams were dispatched on the evening of Dec. 6th to locate the stranded adult hikers, after it was reported that the trail they were walking along had somehow collapsed beneath them, effectively trapping the hikers identified as Nic Couturr and Sebastian Fronk, both 18.

It should be noted that overnight low temperatures on Sunday hovered in the upper 20’s, according to the AccuWeather forecast.

The hikers caught a video of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s helicopter just before being rescued.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

