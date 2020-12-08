VIDEO: Two stranded hikers rescued
Two hikers were rescued after becoming stranded in the area of Shadow Mountain on the valley’s far northwest end of town, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.
As stated on the sheriff’s office social media page, Nye County Search and Rescue teams were dispatched on the evening of Dec. 6th to locate the stranded adult hikers, after it was reported that the trail they were walking along had somehow collapsed beneath them, effectively trapping the hikers identified as Nic Couturr and Sebastian Fronk, both 18.
It should be noted that overnight low temperatures on Sunday hovered in the upper 20’s, according to the AccuWeather forecast.
The hikers caught a video of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s helicopter just before being rescued.
Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes