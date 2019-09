One person was transported to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas following a two-vehicle crash along Nevada Highway 160 at Postal Drive.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mercy Air transported one person to UMC Trauma, while another was transported by ground to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle crash along Highway 160 at Postal Drive late Sunday morning Sept. 15. Southbound traffic along the the highway was down to one lane, as crews worked to clear the scene.

The collision occurred Sunday, Sept. 15, just before 11 a.m.

A second person was transported by ground to Desert View Hospital.