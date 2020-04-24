75°F
U.S. Chamber urges swift enactment of new funding

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 24, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce enthusiastically greeted the news Tuesday, April 21 that the administration and Congress have reached a deal to increase funding for small business owners under the CARES Act and called for swift enactment.

“We applaud congressional leaders and the administration for reaching a deal to increase desperately needed funding to support America’s small businesses during this difficult time,” said Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“We urge Congress and the administration to closely monitor the funds available and act swiftly to add additional resources before the funds reach their statutory limit,” Bradley added. “Congress must next turn to making the necessary technical corrections to programs created in the CARES Act to ensure that all employers — especially all small employers — have access to critical support during this time.”

Ensuring lending facilities have the resources they need to supply these loans makes a big difference and helps set small businesses up for success. The Chamber has seen firsthand the difference these funds can make in the livelihood of small business owners and the importance of opening up additional funding for more small businesses.

On Monday, April 20 the Chamber and the Council of State Chambers announced a joint task force to support and coordinate the federal and state approaches to reopening the economy. The joint chamber task force will help ensure greater collaboration between the business community and government at the federal and state levels.

“Unprecedented coordination between business and government is needed to map how we can begin a gradual reopening of American businesses,” U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark said. “It is critical that states, local governments and business sectors learn from one another on the best ways to prudently reopen the economy, and this new task force is key to achieving that goal.”

The task force will include representatives from all 50 states. The U.S. Chamber will work with the task force to help address federal issues and will work with COSC to monitor and coordinate best practices at the state and local levels.

“We’re all in this together and by joining forces we will help America recover the right way, and we’ll be uniting business for good,” said Mark Wilson, chair of the Council of State Chambers and president and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “It’s very clear that many of us are, or have, launched state-specific restart and recovery plans, and this task force will accelerate the efficient and important exchange of information between local, state and national leaders.”

The task force will convene weekly to address concerns, share best practices and make unified recommendations. Members of the task force will be asked to seek feedback from local business and community leaders and share that information with other key stakeholders.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently launched the Save Small Business Initiative, a nationwide program to provide supplemental funding, resources and webinars, research and advocacy for small businesses. To learn more, visit www.uschamber.com/save-small-business.

A screen shot taken of the Nevada unemployment website on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
New unemployment claims drop, continuing claims up
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 39,496 for the week ending April 18, down 19,145 claims from last week’s total of 58,641.

Dan Simmons/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
DAN SIMMONS: Discover natural adventures during forced slowdown
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As I sit here in isolation, I have been thinking of what it means to the hunter, fisher or people interested in the outdoor experience and found a positive thought on isolation. Outdoor folks have always valued that quiet solitary experience, and now is a good time to pass it on.

(NDOT) Nevada Department of Transportation construction crews at work in Southern Nevada.
NDOT touts recycling efforts on Earth Day
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation marked Earth Day’s 50th anniversary by outlining the many efforts the agency makes in the areas of conservation and recycling.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 Remote Area Medical Clinic in Pahrump is scheduled ...
Remote Area Medical to return to Pahrump for fifth year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Remote Area Medical will return to the Pahrump Valley for the fifth consecutive year this October and event committee members are already deeply immersed in preparations for this large-scale free medical services clinic.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A College of Southern Nevada professor guides her High Dese ...
Corrections Department turns to distance learning
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Corrections is providing adult education and postsecondary education to its offenders thanks to distance learning strategies established with education providers throughout Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Detention Center staff and inmates are wearing p ...
COVID-19 hits jail in Nye County
By Selwyn Harris & Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Two detention center staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Wednesday, April 22, shows some of the la ...
Nye County Commission strikes down new subdivision request
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A proposed development agreement for the North Canyon Homes subdivision has been shot down by the Nye County Commission but there is opportunity for the applicant, Ken Murphy, to salvage the project if he proves willing to acquiesce to the commission’s desire to see larger lot sizes incorporated into the subdivision design.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Nevada to receive $7.2 million in federal funding to fight COVID-19
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending additional resources to state and local jurisdictions in support of the nation’s response to COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release on Thursday.