U.S. Department of Energy advisory board to discuss environmental report

Public meeting will discuss the environmental impact of the programs conducted at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) to protect the public.

The Nevada Site Specific Advisory Board (NSSAB) will host a public meeting next Wednesday, where board members will discuss the annual environmental report that contains information on all the programs and activities conducted in and around the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) to protect the environment and the public.

A presentation by the Environmental Management (EM) Nevada Program will detail the post-closure inspection process for groundwater, industrial facilities, and soils sites.

The meeting will also include updates on current and planned activities by the EM Nevada Program to ensure the safety of personnel, the public, and the environment near the NNSS.

The DOE and NSSAB welcome and allow for up to 15 minutes of public comment during each NSSAB meeting. Contact the NSSAB Office no later than two days prior to the meeting for information on how to provide public comment. Topics regarding the former Yucca Mountain Project or current national security issues are not within the purview of the NSSAB and will not be addressed during the meeting.

The NSSAB is a federally chartered board comprised of rural and urban Southern Nevada residents who provide recommendations to the DOE EM Nevada Program regarding environmental cleanup activities at the NNSS.

To learn more, contact the NSSAB Office by calling 702-523-0894, emailing nssab@emcbc.doe.gov, or visiting the NSSAB website at www.nnss.gov/nssab/.

Get involved

■ Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m.

■ VEA Conference Center

■ 800 E. Highway 372

■ Contact the NSSAB Office via phone or email no later than two days prior to the meeting for information on how to provide public comment.