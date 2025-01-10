51°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

U.S. Department of Energy advisory board to discuss environmental report

Nevada National Security Sites Nevada Site Specific Advisory Board
Nevada National Security Sites Nevada Site Specific Advisory Board
More Stories
Bureau of Land Management The Purple Sage solar project, denoted by the outlined box containing ...
Public meetings slated for Purple Sage Solar
Nye County Nye County commissioners have decided not to issue a formal opinion on a series of w ...
No position from the commission on water rights transfer
Nye County Brett Waggoner
Nye County selects new manager
Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times Michael Foley was appointed by the Nye County commissioners as ...
Pahrump Justice Court has a new substitute judge
Staff report
January 10, 2025 - 4:15 am
 
Updated January 11, 2025 - 5:12 am

The Nevada Site Specific Advisory Board (NSSAB) will host a public meeting next Wednesday, where board members will discuss the annual environmental report that contains information on all the programs and activities conducted in and around the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) to protect the environment and the public.

A presentation by the Environmental Management (EM) Nevada Program will detail the post-closure inspection process for groundwater, industrial facilities, and soils sites.

The meeting will also include updates on current and planned activities by the EM Nevada Program to ensure the safety of personnel, the public, and the environment near the NNSS.

The DOE and NSSAB welcome and allow for up to 15 minutes of public comment during each NSSAB meeting. Contact the NSSAB Office no later than two days prior to the meeting for information on how to provide public comment. Topics regarding the former Yucca Mountain Project or current national security issues are not within the purview of the NSSAB and will not be addressed during the meeting.

The NSSAB is a federally chartered board comprised of rural and urban Southern Nevada residents who provide recommendations to the DOE EM Nevada Program regarding environmental cleanup activities at the NNSS.

To learn more, contact the NSSAB Office by calling 702-523-0894, emailing nssab@emcbc.doe.gov, or visiting the NSSAB website at www.nnss.gov/nssab/.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Bureau of Land Management The Purple Sage solar project, denoted by the outlined box containing ...
Public meetings slated for Purple Sage Solar
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The BLM announced two public meetings to give giving residents the opportunity to have their concerns addressed.

Nye County Brett Waggoner
Nye County selects new manager
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Former planning director Brett Waggoner was selected for the position.

Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times Michael Foley was appointed by the Nye County commissioners as ...
Pahrump Justice Court has a new substitute judge
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

As Michele Fiore, a suspended Pahrump justice of the peace, has yet to return to the courtroom after being convicted by a federal grand jury, the county has been out a judge. But after a Board of County Commissioners meeting the board appointed an experienced judge to fill in for now.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times No serious injuries were reported after the driver of a ve ...
Driver careens into tax assessor’s office
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

NCSO: Elderly driver not injured, office employee medically assessed but declined transport to Desert View Hospital.