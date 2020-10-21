65°F
News

Unemployment claims rise again, continued claims fall

Staff Report
October 20, 2020 - 6:46 pm
 

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,964 for the week ending Oct. 10, up 1,023 claims, or 12.9%, compared to last week’s total of 7,941 claims.

Through the week ending Oct. 10, there have been 719,311 initial claims filed in 2020, 697,659 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, fell for the ninth consecutive week to 157,205, a decline of 16,424 claims, or 9.5%, from the previous week’s total of 173,629. This is the fewest continued claims since the report week ending April 4 when there were 131,121 claims filed.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, fell 1.2 percentage points to 11.3%. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides up to 46 weeks of benefits for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers, saw 8,497 initial claims filed in the week ending Oct. 10, a decrease of 942 claims, or 10.0%, from last week’s total of 9,439. Through the week ending Oct. 10, 492,069 PUA initial claims have been filed.

PUA continued claims totaled 91,798 in the week ending October 10, a decline of 7,585, or 7.6%, from the previous week’s revised total of 99,383. Weekly PUA continued claims are now reported by the benefit week claimed. This follows the reporting procedure for regular continued claims and allows us to understand the number of unemployed workers filing weekly for PUA benefits.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 63,551 claims filed in the week, an increase of 12,769 claims from a week ago. The increase in the number of PEUC claims over the past several weeks was expected as large shares of claimants began exhausting their regular program benefits.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit program, which provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and PEUC program benefits, saw 5,094 claims filed in the week, an increase of 505 claims from a week ago.

Nationally, the advance figure for unadjusted regular initial claims was, 885,885 an increase of 76,670 claims from the previous week. The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending Oct. 3 was 6.6%, a 0.8 percentage point decline from the previous week’s rate. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

THE LATEST
Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal Area business owner Chris Droge is reaching out to any ...
Business owner seeking toy donations for kids
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man, along with his brother, are working to put smiles on children’s faces just in time for the Christmas season.

Getty Images Presents are a traditional part of the Christmas celebrations, and the Salvation A ...
Angel Tree program accepting applications until Oct. 31
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Each December as the year comes to a close, households all around the country begin to prepare for the most wonderful time of the year, the Christmas season, with boughs of holly, strings of garland, bright, cheerful lights and of course, Christmas trees festooned with decorations, all in anticipation of Christmas morning when children will race to unwrap presents and delight over the gifts they have received. But for families who may be facing financial troubles, the joy of the season can be lost in the burden of trying to find a way to put those presents under the tree.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a project location map provided in documen ...
Pahrump Fairgrounds detention basin contract awarded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Construction crews will be heading out to the Pahrump Fairgrounds sometime in the near future to undertake the next step in development at the site, with a detention basin and drainage ditches to set the stage for what is envisioned to one day become a major recreational destination in the valley.

Kurt Moses/NPS A camper marvels at the splendor of Mesquite Spring Campground in Death Valley N ...
Death Valley campgrounds now open for visitors
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As cooler temperatures descend upon the Southwest, officials at Death Valley National Park recently announced the start of camping season.

Nevada Department of Transportation Submissions and official entry form must be postmarked by J ...
Aviation art contest open to state’s youth
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting Nevada schoolchildren to participate in the National Association of State Aviation Officials’ art contest celebrating the ways in which aviation, hang gliding, hot air ballooning and other air sports connect people across the world.

Registration now open for Poetry Out Loud contest
Registration now open for Poetry Out Loud contest
Staff Report

Supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, the Nevada Arts Council is proud to announce the 2021 Nevada Poetry Out Loud competition.

Univeristy of Nevada, Extension Tatjana Vukovic, business development manager for the Governor ...
Extension town halls focus on PETS program grants
Staff Report

A new grant program opened Friday, making $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds available to Nevada businesses and some other organizations. The University of Nevada, Reno Extension will focus on explaining this program, the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Grant, at its next online town hall to support small businesses across the state during the pandemic.

LinkedIn Jenny Casselman
DETR taps Casselman for deputy director post
Staff Report

Jenny Casselman has been named as deputy director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Casselman’s official first day was Monday, Oct. 12.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal This emergency regulation will allow pharmacies to mee ...
State sends plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution to CDC
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health announced Friday the submission of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Playbook for Statewide Operations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Aerial view of Burson Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada on Thursd ...
Sisolak, Cortez Masto will speak at housing summit
Staff Report

The Nevada Housing Coalition will virtually host its inaugural statewide summit Oct. 27-29 with a focus on Nevada’s successful and equitable housing recovery.