Unemployment website down temporarily on Saturday for system upgrades

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s unemployment insurance website will be down for several hours on Saturday.

Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation website (DETR)

The website http://ui.nv.gov will be go offline on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

DETR stated in a release that the site is going down “in order to improve system performance and access expansion for filers.”

DETR stated: “During this time, all unemployment insurance functions, including unemployment insurance filing will not be functional. Filers are encouraged to visit the site after 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.”