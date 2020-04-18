67°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Unemployment website down temporarily on Saturday for system upgrades

By Staff Report
April 18, 2020 - 9:42 am
 

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s unemployment insurance website will be down for several hours on Saturday.

The website http://ui.nv.gov will be go offline on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

DETR stated in a release that the site is going down “in order to improve system performance and access expansion for filers.”

DETR stated: “During this time, all unemployment insurance functions, including unemployment insurance filing will not be functional. Filers are encouraged to visit the site after 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Thomas Hunt
MD speaks about COVID-19
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Dr. Thomas Hunt speaks about COVID-19 with Jeffrey Meehan, interim editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, via video chat.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said rural hospitals treat a higher percentage of patients with Medic ...
Rosen named to reopening America task force
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada) announced that she has accepted an appointment to serve on a bipartisan White House task force comprised of senators and members of the House of Representatives, with the purpose of providing counsel to the president on the reopening of America in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic:

Senior menus
Senior menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the remain of a fire conducted in a burn ba ...
COVID-19 prompts halt of open burning in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In yet another example of how COVID-19 is changing daily life, the Pahrump burn season has been put on hold.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fight for Nevada volunteers will be at the cul-de-sac on Ye ...
Effort to recall Sisolak continues
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada may be under a “Stay at Home” order as COVID-19 continues to ravage the country but those involved in the effort to remove Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak from office have a deadline to adhere to and they are pushing forward with their recall effort.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Marco Torres will now face first degree mu ...
Nye DA revises initial charge on suspect
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County district attorney’s office has revised a criminal complaint on a Pahrump man who admitted to strangling his roommate to death.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Nye County Commissioners Leo Blundo, ...
Nye County Commissioners call for explanation of groundwater levy
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The need to readdress and correct a resolution passed earlier this year by the Nye County Commission opened the door for some discussion regarding the levy of a special assessment on taxable properties in Pahrump’s groundwater Basin #162, money that goes to the Nevada state engineer’s office.

Getty Images The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched ...
IRS launches new tool for economic impact payments
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched a new web tool allowing quick registration for economic impact payments for those who don’t normally file a tax return.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dashing up and down the streets in their neighborhood, Jess ...
Pahrump Hope Run a great “virtual” success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

All throughout the week of March 28 to April 4 residents from around the valley hit the streets and trails to get their exercise on, walking, running, jogging or even just strolling along, all as part of the NyE Communities Coalition’s 12th Annual HOPE Run/Walk.