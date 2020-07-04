Uninsured Nevadans can get tested for COVID-19

Most uninsured Nevadans now qualify for Medicaid coverage for COVID-19 testing at no cost.

Most uninsured Nevadans now qualify for Medicaid coverage for COVID-19 testing at no cost.

Nevada Medicaid now covers COVID-19 testing and testing related services for most uninsured Nevadans, available under the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act.

Most Nevadans, who are either uninsured or enrolled in a limited benefit Medicaid eligibility group, may be eligible for coverage. There is no resource or income test for this group.

In addition to being uninsured, individuals must be Nevada residents, a U.S. citizen or have qualifying immigration status and provide a Social Security number to qualify for this coverage. Coverage for this program is retroactive to March 18, and it continues until the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

This is limited Medicaid coverage that does not cover treatment or medication for COVID-19 and does not cover services beyond COVID-19 testing.

This coverage includes screening and testing, both diagnostic and serology antibody testing for COVID-19. The COVID-19 diagnostic test will identify if a person is currently infected with the coronavirus and an antibody test identifies if a person was previously infected. Testing is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals and chest X-ray services are also covered.

To apply for benefits including Medicaid, go to accessnevada.dwss.nv.gov

Nevadans can find COVID-19 testing locations through the Nevada Health Response website at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/ or by contacting their health care provider.

If you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, call your health care provider before visiting the office. At this time there is no vaccine for COVID-19 and the best preventative measures continue to be social distancing, good hand hygiene, wearing a mask in public and staying home and isolated from others when sick.

More information on Nevada’s response to COVID-19 can be found at NVHealthResponse.nv.gov