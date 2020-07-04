97°F
Uninsured Nevadans can get tested for COVID-19

Staff Report
July 4, 2020 - 11:07 am
 

Most uninsured Nevadans now qualify for Medicaid coverage for COVID-19 testing at no cost.

Nevada Medicaid now covers COVID-19 testing and testing related services for most uninsured Nevadans, available under the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act.

Most Nevadans, who are either uninsured or enrolled in a limited benefit Medicaid eligibility group, may be eligible for coverage. There is no resource or income test for this group.

In addition to being uninsured, individuals must be Nevada residents, a U.S. citizen or have qualifying immigration status and provide a Social Security number to qualify for this coverage. Coverage for this program is retroactive to March 18, and it continues until the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

This is limited Medicaid coverage that does not cover treatment or medication for COVID-19 and does not cover services beyond COVID-19 testing.

This coverage includes screening and testing, both diagnostic and serology antibody testing for COVID-19. The COVID-19 diagnostic test will identify if a person is currently infected with the coronavirus and an antibody test identifies if a person was previously infected. Testing is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals and chest X-ray services are also covered.

To apply for benefits including Medicaid, go to accessnevada.dwss.nv.gov

Nevadans can find COVID-19 testing locations through the Nevada Health Response website at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/ or by contacting their health care provider.

If you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, call your health care provider before visiting the office. At this time there is no vaccine for COVID-19 and the best preventative measures continue to be social distancing, good hand hygiene, wearing a mask in public and staying home and isolated from others when sick.

More information on Nevada’s response to COVID-19 can be found at NVHealthResponse.nv.gov

THE LATEST
Buildings made from stacked shipping containers await their next exercise at the Nevada Test an ...
US House committee paves way for 850K acres for Air Force expansion in Nevada
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Democrat-led House Armed Services Committee approved an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that proposing to give the U.S. Air Force over 850,000 acres currently managed as Desert National Wildlife Refuge, according to the press release by the Center for Biological Diversity.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Half of businesses complying with face-covering mandate
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Just fewer than half of Nevada’s businesses are in compliance with the public face covering requirement as the state heads into the Independence Day weekend, according to a survey of more than 200 business conducted by the Division of Industrial Relations Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Geothermal leases are for an initial 10-year period with 50 p ...
Comments sought on potential parcels for geothermal leasing
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public review of an Environmental Assessment for three parcels of public land nominated for lease in the Oct. 20 Competitive Online Geothermal Lease Sale. These parcels, which have the potential for future geothermal exploration and development, comprise 7,245.62 acres of land in Esmeralda County within the area administered by the Tonopah Field Office.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Several dozen area residents gathered along Highway 16 ...
Anti-mask PAC leads protest on Highway 160
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Upward of 60 individuals, many of whom were bearing firearms, gathered at the intersection of Highways 160 and 372 on Monday, June 30th to express their displeasure of Governor Steve Sisolak’s emergency declaration requiring Nevadans to wear face masks in public to help avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

U.S. Census Bureau One more round of reminders will be sent to households around the U.S. befor ...
Census reminders going out before enumerators come knocking
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Delays and postponements have impacted almost every aspect of life since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in America and the 2020 census is no exception.

The 2020 Primary Election was conducted with all mail-in ballots, of which 6,700 were rejected ...
Nevada rejected 6,700 ballots, Nye rejected 24 in primary election
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Officials with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office detailed that more than 6,700 ballots cast statewide in the 2020 primary election were rejected because of signature issues, either a lack of signature or a signature that did not match the voter information on file.

Jeff Scheid/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tier 3 was opened in June 2019 when the applied ...
Tier 3 excess energy credit reaches full subscription
Staff Report

The applied-for and installed capacity for the rooftop solar net energy metering program in Nevada has reached a combined 80 megawatts under the Tier 3 net excess energy credit rate structure established by Assembly Bill 405.