UNLV aims for combination of remote, in-person classes

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, plans in-person instruction for the fall semester but also will offer more remote course offerings to “reduce population density and minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission on our campuses,” Chris Heavey, UNLV’s interim executive vice president and provost wrote in a May 28 letter to students.

“We are looking forward to welcoming you in the fall semester for what we hope and plan to be a more normal semester than the one you just valiantly completed,” Heavey wrote.

UNLV is planning to offer all lecture courses of 75 or more students via remote delivery. Additional courses will be shifted to remote instruction in consultation with instructors based on risk mitigation, suitability for remote delivery, and other factors. “Our goal is to achieve a 50/50 mix of remote instruction and in-person courses, and we are on track to achieve that thus far,” Heavey wrote.

The university plans to make changes in the MyUNLV portal by early July to let students know which courses will be remote and which will be in person.

“Once you have that information, we strongly encourage you to connect with your advisor before you make any changes,” Heavey wrote. “In the event that you have a vulnerability that increases your COVID-19 risk based on CDC guidelines, we also encourage you to take remote courses, in consultation with your health care professional and your academic advisor.

“Rest assured that if you registered for an in-person course that moves to remote instruction, you will not be charged the typical distance education fee.”

Programs in medicine, dental, nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy will operate under different procedures because of the unique nature of their curricula. Deans or directors for those programs will communicate directly with their students about how they will proceed.

Heavey closed the letter by stating the university will continue to place the health and well-being of their students, faculty, and staff at the forefront of their decisions. “We want nothing more than to see you in person in the fall, and we will do what is necessary to keep you and our entire community as safe as possible.”