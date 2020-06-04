98°F
UNLV aims for combination of remote, in-person classes

Staff Report
June 4, 2020 - 4:40 pm
 

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, plans in-person instruction for the fall semester but also will offer more remote course offerings to “reduce population density and minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission on our campuses,” Chris Heavey, UNLV’s interim executive vice president and provost wrote in a May 28 letter to students.

“We are looking forward to welcoming you in the fall semester for what we hope and plan to be a more normal semester than the one you just valiantly completed,” Heavey wrote.

UNLV is planning to offer all lecture courses of 75 or more students via remote delivery. Additional courses will be shifted to remote instruction in consultation with instructors based on risk mitigation, suitability for remote delivery, and other factors. “Our goal is to achieve a 50/50 mix of remote instruction and in-person courses, and we are on track to achieve that thus far,” Heavey wrote.

The university plans to make changes in the MyUNLV portal by early July to let students know which courses will be remote and which will be in person.

“Once you have that information, we strongly encourage you to connect with your advisor before you make any changes,” Heavey wrote. “In the event that you have a vulnerability that increases your COVID-19 risk based on CDC guidelines, we also encourage you to take remote courses, in consultation with your health care professional and your academic advisor.

“Rest assured that if you registered for an in-person course that moves to remote instruction, you will not be charged the typical distance education fee.”

Programs in medicine, dental, nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy will operate under different procedures because of the unique nature of their curricula. Deans or directors for those programs will communicate directly with their students about how they will proceed.

Heavey closed the letter by stating the university will continue to place the health and well-being of their students, faculty, and staff at the forefront of their decisions. “We want nothing more than to see you in person in the fall, and we will do what is necessary to keep you and our entire community as safe as possible.”

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition CEO Stacy Smith.
Nye County residents honored as Nevada heroes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Throughout the disruption and chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been everyday citizens doing incredible work to help their communities through these difficult times, giving countless hours and endless energy in the mission to keep people safe, healthy and connected and Nevada Health Response is striving to ensure those actions do not go unnoticed.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by program organizers, shows the items ...
PVYA goes virtual for 2020
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Youth Activities was nearly forced to forego its 2020 Summer Camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic but through a partnership with the NyE Communities Coalition, the beloved annual event has been saved and will now take place virtually, helping keep both participants and staff safe and healthy.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Government Center is the location of the Nye ...
Nye County Commission meetings and certain offices reopen to public
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Tuesday, June 2, the Nye County Commission held its first meeting with in-person public attendance since early March, when the governor declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak and issued an emergency directive banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Use your freezer to its full potential. Freez ...
Optimizing your freezer saves time and money
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Freezing food saves time by reducing grocery store runs and money when you purchase sale items in quantity. Make the most of your investment by using your freezer to its full potential.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Taken Wednesday, June 3, this photo shows the intersec ...
Pahrump’s Leslie Street freshly paved, county to tackle finish work
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Leslie Street in the Pahrump Valley has a fresh new coat of asphalt, with paving of the 1-mile stretch between Irene Street and Basin Avenue concluding as of June 1. There is, however, still some finishing work to be done before the project is complete, tasks that, just as the prep work conducted before the paving was laid, will be handled by Nye County Public Works crews.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Three people were killed following a two-vehicle head-on co ...
Three die in Inyo County crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to several fatal vehicle crashes last weekend.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) Imposter scams ...
Ford warns against utility imposter scams
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Friday advised Nevadans to watch out for utility imposter phone scams as local businesses reopen.

Gobernador Steve Sisolak (Colton Lochhead / Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Sisolak approves plan for tests, labs, contact tracing
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday, June 1 announced the approval of a comprehensive community-based testing, laboratory analysis and contact tracing plan to support efforts to reopen Nevada’s economy.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Vehicles lined up from Raindance Drive off of Highway 372, a ...
Study shows record high rates of food insecurity
Staff Report

One in three children will experience food insecurity this year because of the COVID-19, according to the annual Map the Meal Gap study released Tuesday by Three Square Food Bank.