UNR taking Cattlemen’s Update to Zoom for two days

The University of Nevada, Reno will host the annual Cattlemen’s Update virtually via Zoom Jan. 12-13. For more than 40 years, the University has held several sessions across Nevada in January to provide ranchers with current research-based information about issues that may affect the efficiency, productivity, profitability and sustainability of their businesses and Nevada’s cattle industry.

Facebook In addition to various experts who will present the Zoom sessions, short recorded presentations from UNR President Brian Sandoval and College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources Dean Bill Payne will be featured at the start of each of the four sessions.

The University of Nevada, Reno will host the annual Cattlemen’s Update virtually via Zoom Jan. 12-13. For more than 40 years, the University has held several sessions across Nevada in January to provide ranchers with current research-based information about issues that may affect the efficiency, productivity, profitability and sustainability of their businesses and Nevada’s cattle industry.

“University faculty always look forward to making the rural tour to discuss livestock issues with Nevada ranchers and highlight current university research,” said Staci Emm, UNR professor and Extension educator in Mineral County, who coordinates the program. “The livestock industry has been impacted by COVID with volatility in livestock prices, and it is imperative that we reach out to this audience to discuss these impacts.

“We know that not all our Nevada producers will be able to participate online, however, we are also calling them individually to see if we can send the program information. We do expect an audience that will reach well beyond Nevada to Western states.”

The event is led by the University’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology &Natural Resources and its Extension and Experiment Station units. The event is free this year, with partial funding provided by the Western Extension Risk Management Education Center.

In addition to various experts who will present the Zoom sessions, short recorded presentations from UNR President Brian Sandoval and College of Agriculture, Biotechnology &Natural Resources Dean Bill Payne will be featured at the start of each of the four sessions.

This year’s sessions include Animal Health, 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 12; Livestock Processing and Slaughter, 1-3 p.m. Jan. 12; Economic Overview of Agriculture in Nevada, 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 13; and Rangelands and Rangeland Management, 1-3 p.m. Jan. 13.

Presenters include Nevada state veterinarian Amy Mitchell, UNR Assistant Professor of Agriculture Mozart Fonseca, Extension educator Lindsay Chichester and a panel of veterinarians for Session 1. For Session 2, Jill Scolfield of the California/Nevada Beef Council, Extension educator Staci Emm, UNR Assistant Professor of Agriculture Amilton DeMello and Brett Crosby, co-owner of Custom Ag Solutions will be presenting.

Presenting during Session 3 will be Extension research manager Malieka Bordigioni, Washington State University economist Shannon Neibergs, Nevada state climatologist Stephanie McAfee and a cattle buyer panel. Session 4 will feature UNR Associate Professor of Rangeland Sciences Paul Meiman, UNR Professor of Rangeland Sciences Barry Perryman and Extension educator Brad Schultz.

Participants are asked to register in advance at https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sConbRpUS-ajCc9RjieYgw. To receive a producer packet of information, including the Red Book and a 2020 Noxious Weed Book, prior to the event, or for more information, contact Emm at emms@unr.edu or 775-475-4227. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call or notify Emm at least three days prior to the scheduled event.