Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Our Lady of the Valley Choir presents “Sounds of Gratitude” this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Celebrate our nation with song, thank our veterans, and welcome the season of Thanksgiving. There will be a special performance by our patriotic Nevada Silver Tappers, who, rumor has it, may also break into a “Sister Act” medley. All are welcome. Refreshments and cookies (!) will be served after the concert.

Free introductory ballroom dance lessons are coming to the Bob Ruud Community Center on Monday evening. Dance Magic 808 will accept registrations there beginning at 5:15 p.m., with a 45-minute lesson at 5:30, a break, then a second 45-minute lesson after the break. Instructors Richard and Lynn Nakamura, from Honolulu, Hawaii, are eager to demonstrate a great way to exercise your mind and body. Future lessons will be offered at a nominal fee, but the Monday night introduction is free of charge. Contact Lynn at 808-372-2256 for more information or email her at travelynn@hotmail.com.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

■ Steak night menu at the VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 8 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. RSVP with Joe at 775-209-5818.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

■ The Pahrump Senior Center will be hosting a Pancake Breakfast with pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, O’Brien potatoes, coffee and juice from 8 to 11 a.m., for the cost of only $5. There will also be a bake sale. Tickets are available at the senior center, 1370 W. Basin Ave. or at the door and the whole community is invited. For more information call Anne at 775-727-5008, ext. 4.

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Justin Martin performs live piano music at the Wine Down NV from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Desert Shadows Band performs classic country, classic rock, and your favorites from the 60’s and 70’s at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Perception performs Cajun rock, country, blues, and smooth classic rock at the Hubb Bar &Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Stoner Rob and comedic guests at Wild Side Tavern from 8 to 10 p.m. No cover, but cash only for beverages. Rated R, 21+. Karaoke afterward from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Jeffrey Michaels performs roots, blues, rock &roll, and country with the power of Elvis, then the sensitivity of John Denver at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Trivia with James Phoenix at the Black Cow Coffee House from 2 to 4:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ “Sounds of Gratitude” choir concert at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church begins at 3:30 p.m. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Daniel Martinez brings a funky blues jam to The Hubb from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

■ Grand Opening at Ovation Physical Therapy, 3610 S. Hwy. 160, Suite #202. Desert Shadows band performs live music from 4:30 to 7 p.m., with catering by Jeanne’s Hot Dogs during the clinic guided tours. 702-702-5564.

■ Dance Magic 808 ballroom dance lessons at Bob Ruud Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration from 5:15 to 5:30. Free introductory lessons for this date. Contact Lynn at 808-372-2256 for more information. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Movie night at the Black Cow Coffee House starts at 7 p.m. Please call 775-419-6592 for movie selection, and to RSVP. Your RSVP is essential; no movie will be shown if response is insufficient.1266 E. Calvada Blvd.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

■ Taco Tuesday at the VFW Post #10054 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ It’s Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge #2796, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Open mic night at the Black Cow Coffee House from 5 to 8 p.m. Karaoke, poets, spoken word artists, slam word artists, singers, comedians, writers and actors are invited to sign up and take the stage. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

The annual Pahrump Social Powwow comes to Petrack Park Friday, November 22 through Sunday, November 24. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy music, contests, dancing, Native American crafts, and vendors selling authentic and unique wares. Tribal members from around the country will be making their way to our valley to share the customs of their long-lived heritage. Hours are Friday noon to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Grand Entry at noon on both Saturday and Sunday.

Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. on November 25 at the Pahrump Community Library. This month, they’re discussing any work by Danielle Steele. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force has arranged another scrumptious, free Community Thanksgiving Dinner to be held Thursday, November 28th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nye Communities Coalition. To donate or volunteer, contact pahrumpholidaytaskforce@gmail.com.

Black Friday Weekend (November 29 and 30) will be a blast at the Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site. Hours each evening are 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. The site is located at 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

Each year on the Saturday following Thanksgiving, the Home Depot schedules an extra Kids’ Workshop session from 9 a.m. to noon. Children will be constructing a cocoa ornament on November 30. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. December 7th, the regular schedule of Kids’ Workshops on the first Saturday of each month resumes, when children will be constructing a holiday snow globe.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com