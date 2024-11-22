Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The kiddos are off school this upcoming week for Thanksgiving Break. Many opportunities abound to get your jingle jangle on, and begin feeling festive.

The annual Pahrump Social Powwow comes to Petrack Park this Friday through Sunday. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy music, contests, dancing, Native American crafts, and vendors selling authentic and unique wares. Tribal members from around the country will be making their way to our valley to share the customs of their long-lived heritage. Hours are Friday noon to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grand Entry at noon on both Saturday and Sunday.

Get your gift list ready. Kickstart your holiday shopping at the Winter Wonderland Craft Show while enjoying the festive sounds of the season as provided by Ruh Roh Music. This event will run Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. over at the NyE Communities Coalition, and features not only uniquely hand-crafted treasures for sale, but also a kids’ activity table sponsored by Remagine’s Palette artistry, and the opportunity for you to take your own photos with Santa to enhance your Christmas cards. Each of the 35+ vendors will be donating a percentage of their proceeds to benefit RNG Farms, the non-profit horse/alpaca/goat/rabbit farm here in Pahrump which works with special needs individuals. Food will be available for purchase from Meat Geek’s food truck, so you can make an entire day of it. All you need to figure out is what you’re giving to (fill in the blank) for Christmas.

Consider planning an outing at the Nature Health Farms petting zoo this week. They have seven turkeys walking regally about, in addition to alpacas, piggies, geese, peacocks, donkeys, and more. You can pet and feed the animals, and take plenty of priceless photos. There are also antiques, cool cars, and vintage Americana items all around the farm for the entire family to see. They’re open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. most days; call 775-764-9880 to make a reservation. Ages 12 to 64 are admitted for $20 each, ages 3 to 11 and seniors over 65 are $15, children 2 and under are free. Feed buckets are available for $10. 351 Bunarch Rd.

This Thursday is the big Turkey Day. The Pahrump Holiday Task Force has arranged another scrumptious, free Community Thanksgiving Dinner to be held Thursday, November 28th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition. Join the entire Pahrump community for a fabulous dinner, with musical entertainment provided by Johnny V. For more information, please email pahrumpholidaytaskforce@gmail.com.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

■ Pahrump Social Powwow at Petrack Park, noon to 5 p.m. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Veterans’ Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the fixings at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Hot Cocolin will perform Latin, Brazilian, oldies, soft rock, jazz and blues at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Randy Anderson Band plays new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock at the Pahrump Nugget from 7 to 10 p.m. 775-751-6500.

■ Danny Pillman performs a Johnny Cash tribute show at Rhinestone’s Country Bar beginning at 8 p.m. No cover, but cash only for beverages. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

■ Pancake breakfast to benefit Disabled American Veterans; $6 per person at Lakeview Executive Golf Course. 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. 1471 E. Mt. Charleston Dr. 775-727-4040.

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Winter Wonderland Craft fundraiser event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at NyE Communities Coalition. Santa onsite 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

■ Pahrump Social Powwow at Petrack Park 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grand Entry at noon. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Brown Chicken Brown Cow band brings their down-home gritty, raw country blues to The Hubb Bar &Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Danny Pillman performs a Johnny Cash tribute show at Rhinestone’s Country Bar beginning at 8 p.m. No cover, but cash only for beverages. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

■ Sunday breakfast buffet at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Social Powwow at Petrack Park 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grand Entry at noon. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Open Mic at Dry Creek Saloon from 3 to 5 p.m. Poets, singers, comedians – all are welcome to sign up and perform. 1330 Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ BiPolar Express Duo performs rock from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s at The Hubb Bar &Grill from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month, they’re discussing any work by Danielle Steele. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28

■ Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner, organized by Pahrump Holiday Task Force, at the NyE Communities Coalition 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Pahrump’s annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at the southwest corner of the Pahrump Nugget parking lot. There will be caroling, cookies, cocoa, and more, organized for the community by Karen Jackson of KNYE radio. The tree will light up Pahrump at 6 p.m.

Nyespace has organized a holiday Makerspace event next Saturday afternoon, November 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition. They’ll have everything you’ll need to make something special, including a variety of scrapbooking materials, stamps, and scrap paper to design your own holiday-themed creations.

Black Friday Weekend (November 29 and 30) will be a blast at the Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site. Hours each evening are 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. The site is located at 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

Each year on the Saturday following Thanksgiving, the Home Depot schedules an extra Kids’ Workshop session from 9 a.m. to noon. Children will be constructing a cocoa ornament on November 30. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. December 7th, the regular schedule of Kids’ Workshops on the first Saturday of each month resumes, when children will be constructing a holiday snow globe.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com