Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Sleep in Heavenly Peace has organized a very fun FUNdraiser at Saddle West this Wednesday evening. A Hope Bail Bonds is sponsoring this fourth annual event, which, according to Carmen Murzyn at SHP includes an audience participation skit. Doors open at 5 p.m., pasta buffet opens at 6, and the evening features entertainment by Pahrump’s own country singer/songwriter by Ray Ligon. Auctioneer Ski Censki always provides an extremely lively and professional auction, plus there will be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Tickets for this 21+ event are $35 each. Call or text 775-910-8921 or carmen.murzyn@shpbeds.org to secure your admission before the tickets are all gone. Carmen will join Ray Ligon and the entire audience at the close of the program singing, of course, “Silent Night.”

Pahrump’s Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at the southwest corner of the Pahrump Nugget parking lot. There will be caroling, cookies, cocoa, and more, organized for the community by Karen Jackson of KNYE radio. The tree will light up Pahrump at 6 p.m. Santa should come rolling in shortly afterward! Bundle up the fam, and don’t miss this magical experience.

Nyespace has organized a holiday Makerspace event this Saturday afternoon from noon to 4 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition. This is a relaxed, come-and-go atmosphere that’s perfect for all ages and experience levels. They’ll have festive vibes, and everything you’ll need to make something special, including a variety of scrapbooking materials, stamps, and scrap paper to design your own holiday-themed creations. Craft special holiday cards; create unique decorations.

Veteran environmental journalist and natural history writer Chris Clarke gives a presentation at the Shoshone Museum, 30 short miles from Pahrump, on Saturday at 1 p.m. He will explore the challenges and opportunities of the American Southwest’s fragile ecosystems, sharing his expertise on conservation, land management, and environmental justice. The museum curators and staff will provide refreshment platters, coffee and water, and “Mary’s world-famous homemade cookies!” This event is free to attend, but the museum always encourages and accepts donations. The presentation will last approximately one hour, which leaves plenty of time to go explore the Amargosa River Trail, Dublin Caves, China Ranch, Tecopa and more — unless you get waylaid by the museum exhibits, which include mammoth and mastodon bones. Learn more about the museum backstory and mission at shoshonemuseum.org. The Shoshone Museum is located at 118 Highway 127 (Baker Highway), next door to the Crowbar (a great place for lunch).

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29

■ Dry Creek Saloon hosts performances by two popular bands this evening. Desert Shadows Band performs classic country, classic rock, and your favorites from the ‘60s &‘70s 4 to 7 p.m., then Nashville desperado Wild Bill Young brings the streets to modern country from 8 to 10 p.m. 1330 Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at Wild Side Tavern from 8 to 10 p.m. No cover, but cash only for beverages. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ A Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This Black Friday weekend project is a cocoa ornament. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Attend the Holiday Crafts Makerspace Workshop any time between 12 and 4 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 covers an impressive array of crafting supplies. NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ Environmentalist speaker Chris Clarke presents at the Shoshone Museum. Program begins at 1 p.m. Free admission. 118 Hwy. 127, in Shoshone. 760-852-4524.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Dry Creek Saloon beginning at 4 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1330 Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Pahrump’s Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the southwest corner of the Pahrump Nugget parking lot. There will be caroling, cookies, cocoa, and more. Mingle with the community beginning at 5 p.m. The tree will light up Pahrump at 6 p.m.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at The Hubb Bar &Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ “Grapes Gone Wild!” late night dance party at Artesian Cellars from 9 p.m. to midnight. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1

■ Trivia with James Phoenix at the Black Cow Coffee House from 2 to 4:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Open Mic at Dry Creek Saloon from 3 to 5 p.m. Poets, singers, comedians – all are welcome to sign up and perform. 1330 Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Scott Young performs mellow popular hits on guitar at The Hubb. Listen to him from 3 to 7 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 2

■ Line Dancing lessons for beginners and all skill levels with Ms. Boots (Sherry) every Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Bring water, sweat headband, and happy feet. No particular attire, no special shoes or boots required. 301 N. Leslie St. Ms.bootslinedance@gmail.com.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ It’s Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Sleep in Heavenly Peace 4th Annual Christmas Fundraiser at the Saddle West begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 for the pasta buffet and all the holiday entertainment. 1220 S. Hwy 160. Call Carmen at 775-910-8921 for more information.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Open mic night at the Black Cow Coffee House from 5 to 8 p.m. Karaoke, poets, spoken word artists, slam word artists, singers, comedians, writers and actors are invited to sign up and take the stage. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

The weekend of December 6 - 8 will be full of entertaining diversions, including a children’s paint-a-thon at Nyespace, Winter Oasis at Great Basin College, an International Food Festival at Our Lady of the Valley, and the 2024 Legends Roughstock Pro Series Finals at McCullough Arena. Detailed information will be provided next week.

Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Christmas in Pahrump” at the Valley Conference Center, with showings at 7 p.m. each evening from December 19 through 23. This collection of short plays celebrates the quirks, struggles, chaos, and joys of the holiday season, all with a uniquely Pahrump flair. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/1473160 at $15 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $7 for children.

