Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Sleep in Heavenly Peace 4th Annual Christmas Fundraiser at the Saddle West begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 for the pasta buffet and all the holiday entertainment. 1220 S. Hwy 160. Call Carmen at 775-910-8921 for more information.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Open mic night at the Black Cow Coffee House from 5 to 8 p.m. Karaoke, poets, spoken word artists, slam word artists, singers, comedians, writers and actors are invited to sign up and take the stage. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

The weekend of December 6 - 8 will be full of entertaining diversions, including a children’s paint-a-thon at Nyespace, Winter Oasis at Great Basin College, an International Food Festival at Our Lady of the Valley, and the 2024 Legends Roughstock Pro Series Finals at McCullough Arena. Detailed information will be provided next week.

Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Christmas in Pahrump” at the Valley Conference Center, with showings at 7 p.m. each evening from December 19 through 23. This collection of short plays celebrates the quirks, struggles, chaos, and joys of the holiday season, all with a uniquely Pahrump flair. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/1473160 at $15 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $7 for children.

