Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Sadly, it’s time to remove the whimsical antlers and red nose from your vehicle, but the fun’s not over yet. You still have pets to tranquilize prior to New Year’s Eve pyrotechnics, and kids to entertain who do not return to school until January 6th.

Choose from early start/end and traditional evening parties about town on Tuesday evening, the last night of 2024. Live entertainment includes Mark Aston at the Pahrump Nugget, or Johnny & Treasure at Lakeside Casino. Select your vibe to ring in 2025 by consulting the detailed listing under December 31st.

Light up the skies this long holiday weekend. The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday December 28th through New Year’s Eve. The site is located at 3770 Fox Ave., at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird Road at 5 p.m.

■ Tiffany WhiteCloud performs rock and roll at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Desert Shadows Band performs classic country, classic rock, and your favorites from the ‘60s & ‘70s at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Long Lost Prom at Dry Creek Saloon from 7 p.m. to close. Tickets are $15 per person. Dress to impress. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Fireworks passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Stephanie Sanchez brings a high-energy performance to all genres, but her own personal brand of music is a mix of southern and classic rock. Listen to her perform at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29

■ Sunday open jam session with at Nevada Treasure RV Resort from 3 to 7 p.m. “Come jam with us!” 301 W. Leslie St. 775-751-6640.

■ Music Bingo every Sunday at 5 p.m. at Dry Creek Saloon. $10 per ticket, different genre every week. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ 5th Sunday Sing at New Hope Fellowship - New Year’s Eve Edition begins at 5:30 p.m. 781 West St. For more information, call 775-751-1867.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 30

■ Line Dancing lessons for beginners and all skill levels with Ms. Boots (Sherry) every Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Bring water, sweat headband, and happy feet. No particular attire, no special shoes or boots required. $5 per person. 301 N. Leslie St. Ms.bootslinedance@gmail.com.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 5 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Fireworks passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Dance Magic 808 ballroom, Cha Cha and waltz dance lessons at Bob Ruud Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Contact Lynn at 808-372-2256 for participation prices and more information. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31

■ New Year’s Party at VFW Post #10054 begins at 5 p.m. New York rib roast cut to order, music from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s. Dancing and raffles. $28 per person or $50 for two. See bartender for tickets. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 5 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Fireworks passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Early New Year’s party at Artesian Cellars begins at 6 p.m., with livestreaming of the Ball Drop at 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ See the Mark Aston Show, covering everything from Motown’s greatest hits to Sinatra, Luther Vandross and Lionel Richie, as well as contemporary hits from Bruno Mars and John Legend. The Pahrump Nugget Casino from 8 p.m. to midnight. 775-751-6500.

■ Lakeside Casino will help you ring in the New Year from 8 p.m. to midnight with live love and country music performed by Johnny & Treasure. Finish off the night with a complimentary champagne toast. Lakeside Casino & RV Park is located at 5870 Homestead Rd. Call 888-558-5253 for more details.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 2

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

FUTURE PLANNING

A Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot Saturday, January 4 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a piggy bank. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com