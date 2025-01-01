44°F
Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

January 1, 2025 - 4:05 am
 

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1

Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 2

Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 3

Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird at 5:00 p.m

SUNDAY, JANUARY 5

Music Bingo every Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at Dry Creek Saloon. $10 per ticket, different genre every week. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

FUTURE PLANNING

A Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot Saturday, January 4 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a piggy bank. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Ceremonies to bestow Quilts of Valor upon those who have give ...
The warmth of appreciation
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Amargosa veterans were honored with quilt presentation ceremony last month.

Tonopah Main Street The Tonopah Mural is one of the newest additions to the town, completed in ...
Making Tonopah a must-see destination
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Historical Storytelling project continues to gather fascinating facts.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Meeting with fishing and hunting buddies to plan the next t ...
Making the dreaming of a Sportsman’s Paradise come true
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The quiet season gives time to focus and plan those trips to near and far-off places, to clean gear and organize for the next adventure.