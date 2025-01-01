Upcoming Events and Area Happenings
Here’s what’s planned this week in Pahrump
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1
■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 2
■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 3
■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird at 5:00 p.m
SUNDAY, JANUARY 5
■ Music Bingo every Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at Dry Creek Saloon. $10 per ticket, different genre every week. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.
FUTURE PLANNING
■ A Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot Saturday, January 4 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a piggy bank. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.
