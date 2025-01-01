Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 2

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 3

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird at 5:00 p.m

SUNDAY, JANUARY 5

■ Music Bingo every Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at Dry Creek Saloon. $10 per ticket, different genre every week. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ A Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot Saturday, January 4 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a piggy bank. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

