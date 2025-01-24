Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Chamber Door via Facebook Chamber Door duo performs eclectic pop, guitar, and vocals at the Wine Down from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Reservations recommended; call 775-307-9463.

Golden Casino Group Randy Anderson (2nd from left) has drawn from talented artists across the nation to perform the latest and greatest country western hits this Friday night at the Pahrump Nugget Sportsbook from 7 to 10 p.m.

Live music for all tastes abounds this weekend. You’ll need to choose your Friday music, your Saturday rock, and your Sunday jams carefully. Pahrump Valley Times is here to help you do just that.

The Randy Anderson Band is getting Pahrump’s country on this Friday. Performing the latest and greatest in country western hits with passion and award-winning showmanship, this 5-piece band invites you to come dance to your heart’s content at the Pahrump Nugget Sportsbook on Friday night beginning at 7 p.m.

Jen at the Wine Down has been super busy booking entertainment for Pahrump for the entire weekend. An evening of violin/fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian enlivens the auditory cortex Friday. Chamber Door, a husband-and-wife duo act originally from Chicago, is featured Saturday. They perform eclectic pop, guitar, and vocals, with a song list including a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac to Red Hot Chili Peppers. On Sunday, Keith Dotson and Stephanie Sanchez take the Wine Down stage to perform an afternoon of Broadway songs from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday shows are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Reservations for any or all these performances makes sense—you wouldn’t want to be turned away at the door. Call 775-307-9463 to ensure your seat.

Mountain Springs Saloon delivers on Saturday and Sunday, too. Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) on Saturday. JBass Quigley and his Radio Mayhem musicians perform songs from the ‘60s to present, within all genres of Rock (hard, classic, alternative, modern), pop, country, new wave, and dance on Sunday. Noon to 4 p.m. each day.

The Desert Shadows Band performs classic country, classic rock, and your favorites from the ‘60s and ‘70s at Artesian Cellars Saturday beginning at 6 p.m.

Velvet Moon performs classic rock hits including Steve Miller, Deep Purple, and Eddie Money at The Hubb Bar & Grill Saturday. Catch Brien Thompson, guitar/vocals; Tom Rice, bass/vocals; Paul Gregory, keyboards/vocals; James Bruno, drums/vocals beginning at 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

■ Steak menu at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird at 5 p.m.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. RSVP with Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ An evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Randy Anderson Band plays new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock at the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Desert Shadows Band performs classic country, classic rock, and your favorites from the ‘60s and ‘70s at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon and Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at the Wine Down NV from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463 for reservations.

■ Velvet Moon performs classic rock hits including Steve Miller, Deep Purple, and Eddie Money at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Radio Mayhem performs songs from the ‘60s to present, within all genres of Rock (hard, classic, alternative, modern), pop, country, new wave, dance at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Keith Dotson and Stephanie Sanchez perform an afternoon of Broadway songs at the Wine Down Nevada from 1 to 3 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

MONDAY, JANUARY 27

■ Line Dancing lessons for beginners and all skill levels with Ms. Boots (Sherry) every Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Bring water, sweat headband, and happy feet. No particular attire, no special shoes or boots required. $5 per person. 301 N. Leslie St. Ms.bootslinedance@gmail.com. 775-751-1174.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ Think you’re funny? Ready to prove it? Audition with the Pahrump Theatre Company at Black Cow Coffee house Friday, January 31 for Desert Hats Sketch Comedy. “This isn’t your average audition—your fate lies in the hands of the audience. If your jokes land and the crowd cheers, you’re in. If not… well, you’re out!” explains director Oliver Jones.

Jones continues, “This one-of-a-kind event is as unpredictable as it is hilarious. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or just love making people laugh, this is your chance to put your hat in the ring and become part of the only sketch comedy group in town. We don’t know exactly what will happen, but that’s the fun of it! Come prepared to perform, improvise, and most importantly, have a great time.” Consult https://pahrumptheatre.org/ to get a flavor of the group. There is even a link there to audition. Email Jones at pahrumptheatre@gmail.com, or text him at 775- 253-2672 with questions.

■ A Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot Saturday, February 1 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a valentine’s candy box. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Sign up now for the K9 Bowl-a-Thon at Pahrump Nugget Lanes Sunday, February 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a fundraiser to support Deputy Smith and K9 Zeus. $20 for three games. 50/50 raffle, gift baskets, bowling, and … get this … photos with a K9! 775-751-6500.

■ Rack ‘em up! The Pahrump Valley Pool League new season starts February 4 and 5. For more information, consult their Facebook page, or their website at pvpoolleague.com. Contact Sherry at shairbear@pvpoolleague.com, or call 775-727-3715.

■ Paint “Paris in Springtime” on canvas Saturday, February 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. $25, all supplies and expert instruction provided. Bring your favorite beverage. Call, text, message Laurie at 775 209 6200 to reserve your spot.

■ Consult your retirement bucket list. I knew it! “Learn to play guitar” is listed right there! Black Cow Coffee House is pleased to announce Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for beginners of all ages. Classes start Saturday, February 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. This class will cover the fundamentals of guitar playing, including tuning and stringing techniques. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by “Hugh The Geezer” with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. Do it! 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com