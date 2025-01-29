Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

Think you’re funny? Ready to prove it? Audition with the Pahrump Theatre Company at Black Cow Coffee house Friday, January 31 for Desert Hats Sketch Comedy. “This isn’t your average audition—your fate lies in the hands of the audience. If your jokes land and the crowd cheers, you’re in. If not… well, you’re out!” explains director Oliver Jones.

Jones continues, “This one-of-a-kind event is as unpredictable as it is hilarious. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or just love making people laugh, this is your chance to put your hat in the ring and become part of the only sketch comedy group in town. We don’t know exactly what will happen, but that’s the fun of it! Come prepared to perform, improvise, and most importantly, have a great time.” Consult https://pahrumptheatre.org/ to get a flavor of the group. There is even a link there to audition. Email Jones at pahrumptheatre@gmail.com, or text him at 775- 253-2672 with questions.

A Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot Saturday, February 1 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a valentine’s candy box. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

Sign up now for the K9 Bowl-a-Thon at Pahrump Nugget Lanes Sunday, February 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a fundraiser to support Deputy Smith and K9 Zeus. $20 for three games. 50/50 raffle, gift baskets, bowling, and … get this … photos with a K9! 775-751-6500.

Rack ‘em up! The Pahrump Valley Pool League new season starts February 4 and 5. For more information, consult their Facebook page, or their website at pvpoolleague.com. Contact Sherry at shairbear@pvpoolleague.com, or call 775-727-3715.

Paint “Paris in Springtime” on canvas Saturday, February 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. $25, all supplies and expert instruction provided. Bring your favorite beverage. Call, text, message Laurie at 775 209 6200 to reserve your spot.

Consult your retirement bucket list. I knew it! “Learn to play guitar” is listed right there! Black Cow Coffee House is pleased to announce Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for beginners of all ages. Classes start Saturday, February 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. This class will cover the fundamentals of guitar playing, including tuning and stringing techniques. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by “Hugh The Geezer” with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. Do it! 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com