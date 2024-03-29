Upcoming quilt show to be a feast for the eyes

The Shadow Mountain Quilters will be bringing the 2024 Pins and Needles Quilt Show to the valley next weekend and anyone with an appreciation for the fiber arts will not want to miss out on this dazzling display of color and design.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pins and Needles Quilt Show was not just about the quilts. Many other kinds of needlework are included in the show as well, such as these items from the 2023 show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Made by Marilyn Herbert in memory of her sister Dianne Foss, this entry, titled "Pleated Log Cabin" won for Best Use of Color at the 2023 Pins and Needles Quilt Show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Bed turning was a big crowd-pleaser at the Pins and Needles Quilt Show, with an array of quilts displayed as the stories behind their creation are told.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Residents have the chance to win the 2024 Opportunity Quilt "Summer Village", which will be raffled off at the upcoming Pins and Needles Quilt Show.

Set for April 5 and 6, the Pins and Needles Quilt Show is a longstanding tradition for the Shadow Mountain Quilters, a group that started with just six local ladies in 1994. It didn’t take long for it to begin to grow and now, a full 30 years later, there are over 100 members who meet weekly to discuss their shared passion for quilting.

The theme for this year’s Pins and Needles Quilt Show is “Quilting Over the Ages” and there are sure to be plenty of incredible pieces of work for attendees to admire. It’s not just about quilts, either, with all sorts of other fabric artwork styles also included, ranging from embroidery and cross-stitch to needlepoint, knitting and more.

Aside from the many fabric creations that will be on display, the show will include many other activities.

“A Bed Turning is a ‘show and tell’ for quilts,” information on the show reads. “These quilts are not judged but are on display only… Quilts are layered upon a bed. A narrator reads the story of each quilt, two volunteers will hold up the quilt for everyone to see. The stories behind the quilts can be as simple as a combination of the beautiful colors or and intricate pattern, or a ‘first quilt’, a quilt from childhood, a quilt with a special meaning, an antique quilt or a ‘just because quilt’.”

Bed Turning will take place twice each day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and various demonstrations are scheduled throughout the show.

“In addition, we welcome back our quilt appraiser, Terri Holloway. She will be available during quilt show hours to provide written appraisals of your cherished or newly created quilts,” show information details. “Come hear why this is important at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5.”

There will be door prizes and raffles, too, the biggest of which is the raffle for the 2024 Opportunity Quilt, a creation titled “Summer Village.”

This masterpiece, measuring 61 by 81 inches, was pieced by Patty Smith, appliquéd by Diane Johnson and quilted by Snookie Beatty. Quilt show attendees can have a chance to win “Summer Village” by purchasing raffle tickets for $1 each or six for $5. Opportunity Quilt raffle tickets can be purchased in advance from any Shadow Mountain Quilters member, at the group’s weekly meetings or at the show itself. The winner of “Summer Village” does not need to be present to win.

The Shadow Mountain Quilters Boutique will be featured at the show next weekend as well and there will be several other vendors, such as The Quilted Dragon, The Quilt Mobile, Sister Rolls and 108 Quilt Backing.

The Pins and Needles Quilt Show will take place Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6 at the Bob Ruud Community Center, located at the corner of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with awards slated for 4 p.m. that evening.

Tickets are $5 for a two-day wristband. Children under 12 and husbands accompanying their wives are free.

For more information contact ShadowMountainQuilters@gmail.com or visit ShadowMountainQuilters.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com