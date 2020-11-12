41°F
Upcoming webinar covers depression, suicide risk

By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 12, 2020 - 3:55 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Roseman University of Health Sciences will hold a webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., which will provide an overview of depression, including the neurobiological basis, symptomatology, treatment modalities, and risk factors for suicide.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many issues have unfolded for some, such as job loss, losing a home because individuals or families can no longer afford the payments, or another major unseen problem, depression.

New research is emerging on the chronic effects that may persist from a COVID-19 infection, including a neurobiological and psychiatric impact.

In order to watch this webinar, individuals have to register at http://bit.ly/RNPC1120WEBINAR, where a Zoom password and username will be sent to registered participates.

The video will be covering three main objectives: 1. provide an overview of depression, including neurobiology, symptoms, treatment, and suicide risk factors; 2. review the current research on neurobiological and mental health manifestations of COVID-19; and 3. introduce vicarious trauma in health care with an emphasis on symptom management and primary prevention.

The brief look at the vicarious trauma in health care will be discussed with an emphasis on primary prevention through the lens of symptom identification and management.

The presenters are Dr. Michelle Vo, assistant clinical professor at the University of Utah Department of Psychiatry; and Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, senior director of clinical strategy and innovation at the Children’s Center.

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $2.8 million with zero percentage financed with non-governmental sources.

The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government.

THE LATEST
Screenshot/Nye County Sheriff's Office video Deployment of the pilot Biological Response Operat ...
NNSS expanding training capability with US agencies
Staff Report

As the nation’s premier organization for radiological prevention and response, the Nevada National Security Site has trained more than 250,000 emergency responders.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice in Pahrump at 2270 E. Commercial Dri ...
Nevada Donor Network, hospice expand collaboration
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nathan Adelson Hospice has announced an expanded life-saving collaboration with its longtime community partners at Nevada Donor Network.

Getty Images The funding through a federal grant program will increase students’ access to q ...
Federal grant will assist students’ mental health
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Education has announced that Nevada was one of only five states awarded federal funding through the U.S. Department of Education’s School-Based Mental Health Services Grant Program, receiving a $10.3 million award that will be distributed over a five-year period with an award of $2,391,322 in the first year.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, center, is joined by Pahru ...
Moose Lodge provides comfort to kids
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County first responders will now have a companion riding with them to assist in comforting and consoling children in times of distress, courtesy of Pahrump Moose Lodge 808.

Getty Images It is estimated that as much as 6% of the state’s population might experience a ...
Project Worth prepared to aid problem gamblers
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

In the past nine months across Nevada, many individuals and families have struggled with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, predominantly job loss and subsequent loss of income. In an effort to make up for lost income or cope with stress, many Americans have changed their gambling to levels that are making matters worse.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times For this year's community Thanksgiving event, the Pahrump Ho ...
Pahrump’s community Thanksgiving event shifts to pick-up only
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The year 2020 has been quite a challenge, posing obstacles for practically any public event but despite the difficulties, the COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping the Pahrump Holiday Task Force in its mission to continue what has become a beloved annual tradition.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A 15 year-old boy was arrested and transported to Desert Vie ...
Teen leads deputies on high-speed pursuit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local juvenile was arrested after allegedly stealing his mother’s vehicle and leading the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 5th.

Ishmayal Jones
Suspect flees after attempted robbery
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Las Vegas man is facing attempted robbery and assault charges following his arrest last month.

Getty Images Yellow Pine Solar, LLC applied for a right of way on public land to construct, op ...
BLM approves Yellow Pine Solar Project near Pahrump
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management announced the approval of the Yellow Pine Solar Project, a 3,000-acre installation proposed 10 miles southeast of Pahrump.