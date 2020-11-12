Upcoming webinar covers depression, suicide risk

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many issues have unfolded for some, such as job loss, losing a home because individuals or families can no longer afford the payments, or another major unseen problem, depression.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Roseman University of Health Sciences will hold a webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., which will provide an overview of depression, including the neurobiological basis, symptomatology, treatment modalities, and risk factors for suicide.

New research is emerging on the chronic effects that may persist from a COVID-19 infection, including a neurobiological and psychiatric impact.

Roseman University of Health Sciences will hold a webinar on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., which will provide an overview of depression, including the neurobiological basis, symptomatology, treatment modalities, and risk factors for suicide.

In order to watch this webinar, individuals have to register at http://bit.ly/RNPC1120WEBINAR, where a Zoom password and username will be sent to registered participates.

The video will be covering three main objectives: 1. provide an overview of depression, including neurobiology, symptoms, treatment, and suicide risk factors; 2. review the current research on neurobiological and mental health manifestations of COVID-19; and 3. introduce vicarious trauma in health care with an emphasis on symptom management and primary prevention.

The brief look at the vicarious trauma in health care will be discussed with an emphasis on primary prevention through the lens of symptom identification and management.

The presenters are Dr. Michelle Vo, assistant clinical professor at the University of Utah Department of Psychiatry; and Dr. Jennifer Mitchell, senior director of clinical strategy and innovation at the Children’s Center.

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $2.8 million with zero percentage financed with non-governmental sources.

The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government.