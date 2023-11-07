UPDATE: Former firefighter wounded in shootout with sheriff

The man was reportedly armed and suicidal when struck by the sheriff.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Rodd Fernandez

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill addressed the audience at the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony.

A retired firefighter has been identified as the suspect shot and wounded by Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill late last month at a residence in Pahrump.

Rodd Fernandes had told dispatchers he was suicidal and suffering from signs of psychosis as local deputies responded to the area of Simkins and Blagg roads at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, according to NCSO reports.

Fernandes was armed with a gun aimed at himself when deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation, according to NCSO reports.

McGill shot and wounded Fernandes after the man allegedly leveled his firearm in the direction of responding deputies during the standoff near Rosemary Clarke Middle School late last month, Capt. Harry Means said in a video release.

Fernandes’ wife, Alexandra, told the Pahrump Valley Times that her husband is still recovering at a Las Vegas area hospital.

“He’s improving, but we’re not out of the woods just yet,” she said. “We are all trying to stay strong.”

Stephanie Lopez, who has been a friend of the Fernandes family for 18 years told the Pahrump Valley Times that Fernandes is receiving much support from the community.

“He is loved by a lot of people, and we’re praying for the family,” she noted.

Pahrump Valley Fire Fighters IAFF Local 4068 expressed its support for their former fellow firefighter and his family.

“This tragic incident has been very difficult for the firefighters at Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, and for members of Local 4068 who know him very well and responded to the 911 call,” they said.

“We would like to thank the Pahrump community for all of their support during these difficult times for a Local 4068 firefighter retiree, Nye County logistics officer, husband, father, brother and friend to many people in our community. Please continue to keep him, his family and all of the first responders who were involved, in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement noted.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office released a statement saying McGill had returned to work after seeing a mental health professional.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety Investigations Division will examine any claims of “use of force” during the officer-involved shooting. That investigation will be submitted to the Nye County District Attorney’s Office when it has been completed for review.

“The NCSO Internal Affairs Division is completing the internal investigation as per NCSO policy,” according to the sheriff’s office. “We assure everyone that standard procedure is being followed and no special privilege was given to Sheriff McGill.”

Last month’s incident marks the second officer-involved shooting reported by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in October.

On Oct. 8, a Nye County deputy shot and killed a suspect following a long standoff in the area of Bunarch Road and Linda Street.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide in crisis line is available.

Individuals can speak to or text message someone 24 hours a day in English or Spanish by dialing or messaging 988.

