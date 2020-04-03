UPS Store essential during crisis

UPS has been classified as an essential business nationwide, and local franchisee Gerry Faulkner wants customers to know that the Pahrump location will continue to provide customers with services they expect during these turbulent times.

Getty Images The UPS Store in Pahrump provides U.S. mail to box holders, allowing for the delivery of health-related shipments, financial documents, legal documents and more.

The UPS Store in Pahrump provides U.S. mail to box holders, allowing for the delivery of health-related shipments, financial documents, legal documents and more. The store also offers packing and shipping services, Faulkner said.

Teachers who need assistance with document printing and finishing services also can find help at the UPS Store, which is also able to aid small businesses who need printed signage and materials, such as restaurants that want to display their pick-up guidelines, sanitizing measures in place, etc.

Faulkner said his store does not take the responsibility of being an essential business lightly and is taking abundant precautions for safety. The UPS Store is following all guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and federal and state authorities regarding COVID-19. The company’s headquarters in San Diego has been sending out best practices and solutions to stores as more information about the coronavirus becomes available.

“We understand the level of importance that social distancing and proper sanitizing methods play in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Faulkner wrote in an email. “Proper sanitizing methods and social distancing are truly crucial to us all at this time.”

While anyone with symptoms or who thinks he might be sick should stay home, Faulkner stressed, for customers who wish to stay in their car, UPS team members will bring out their mail or other packages to their vehicle.

“Our lives have all been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and residents of Pahrump are facing a lot of challenges right now, but we are a strong community and here to do our part to ensure that families receive vitally important medicines, supplies and checks,” Faulkner wrote.

The UPS Store in Pahrump is located near Albertsons at 150 S. Nevada Highway 160, with business hours from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. For updated information about the store’s hours and services, visit https://locations.theupsstore.com/nv/pahrump/150-s-nevada-highway