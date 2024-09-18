71°F
US 95 closed at Indian Springs after two semis crash

Nye County
Nye County
The Nevada Highway Patrol told the Pahrump Valley Times on Tuesday that two semi-trucks crashed directly head-on along US 95 near Indian Springs. One truck was hauling lithium ion batteries, while the other was carrying lumber, officials said.
Lithium battery truck catches fire near Indian Springs; 3rd such fire in recent months
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 18, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

INDIAN SPRINGS — U.S. 95 in Nye County remained closed indefinitely on Tuesday following a 1 a.m. collision near Indian Springs at approximately mile marker 13, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Hazardous chemicals

The agency told the Pahrump Valley Times that two semi-trucks crashed directly head-on. One truck was hauling lithium ion batteries, while the other was carrying lumber, officials said.

Both rigs were destroyed in the crash and ensuing fire. No serious injuries were reported.

Alternate route

All U.S. 95 traffic southbound is being diverted onto Highway 160 into Pahrump, while northbound traffic is being turned around at Indian Springs.

Both Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews along with crews from the Nevada National Security Site responded scene.

As of Tuesday, both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 95 remained closed while investigators and fire crews remained on the scene to clean up and assess damages to the roadway.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. or X,: @pvtimes

