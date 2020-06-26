US 95 reopens stretch damaged by earthquake

The Nevada Department of Transportation on Wednesday reopened U.S. Highway 95 between the U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360 junctions in Esmeralda and Mineral counties, a stretch of highway that averages approximately 2,300 vehicles daily.

Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office Road separation is evident on U.S. Highway 95 near Coaldale in western Nevada after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake on Friday, May 15, 2020.

The highway had been undergoing a chip seal pavement improvement project since June 18, resulting in up to a 30-minute detour along U.S. 6 and Route 360.

Work is occurring along U.S. 95 between mile markers 83 and 97 in Esmeralda County, as well as from mile markers 0 and 25 in Mineral County. Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc. is the general contractor, under a $2.1 million contract. Although work will still occur through 4 p.m. July 24, as originally scheduled, a pilot car will safely escort vehicles through the construction zone, resulting in minor travel delays.

“Chip sealing combines layers of asphalt and fine aggregates that help prevent roadway deterioration for a smoother, safer driving experience,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. “It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the roadway’s life cycle.”

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage and take alternate routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible because of weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.