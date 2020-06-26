96°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

US 95 reopens stretch damaged by earthquake

Staff Report
June 26, 2020 - 1:16 pm
 

The Nevada Department of Transportation on Wednesday reopened U.S. Highway 95 between the U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360 junctions in Esmeralda and Mineral counties, a stretch of highway that averages approximately 2,300 vehicles daily.

The highway had been undergoing a chip seal pavement improvement project since June 18, resulting in up to a 30-minute detour along U.S. 6 and Route 360.

Work is occurring along U.S. 95 between mile markers 83 and 97 in Esmeralda County, as well as from mile markers 0 and 25 in Mineral County. Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc. is the general contractor, under a $2.1 million contract. Although work will still occur through 4 p.m. July 24, as originally scheduled, a pilot car will safely escort vehicles through the construction zone, resulting in minor travel delays.

“Chip sealing combines layers of asphalt and fine aggregates that help prevent roadway deterioration for a smoother, safer driving experience,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. “It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the roadway’s life cycle.”

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage and take alternate routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible because of weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Death Valley reopens some roads, trails, campgrounds
Staff Report

Following guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities, Death Valley National Park is increasing recreational access according to the park’s phased reopening plan.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)
Initial unemployment claims decline for 8th straight week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,347 for the week ending June 20, down 273 claims, or 2.6 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,620. This is the eighth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Pahrump's annual Fireworks Show lit ...
Fireworks Shoot Site opens
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The town of Pahrump announced that the Fireworks Shoot Site will be open on Friday and Saturday, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County School District Board of Trustees has selec ...
Board taps Shillingburg for superintendent post
Staff Report

Following an extensive four-month search, the Nye County School District Board of Trustees has selected Warren Shillingburg as the superintendent of schools.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nye County Sheriff's office Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Nye County Sheriff’s Office responds to face mask mandate
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate on face masks in public spaces on Friday, the day the order went into effect.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Shoppers wear protective masks as they leave Albertsons ...
Sisolak mandates wearing face coverings in public
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday issued a mandatory face covering policy for all Nevadans and visitors by signing Directive 024.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The use of helicopters in rounding up wild horses and burro ...
Nye County takes stance against use of helicopters for wild horse gathers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s no secret that wild horse and burro advocates have been at loggerheads with the Bureau of Land Management for many years, protesting the methods utilized by that federal agency in its pursuit of management of these two species, but with little result.

Lexis Bray/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a valley youngster cooling off in the kid ...
Pahrump Community Pool looks to reopen mid July
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

While nothing is absolutely concrete as of yet, it appears that the Pahrump Community Pool’s 2020 season has been saved by a last-minute push to attract applicants to fill the required lifeguard and cashier positions. Training started this week and it is hoped that the pool will be able to open for the summer sometime in mid-July.