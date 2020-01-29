USDA connects rural communities to resources

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the launch of the Centers of Community Prosperity, designed to increase the capacity of rural and underserved communities across the country. The program is administered by the USDA Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement, the USDA announced.

The Centers of Community Prosperity will convene stakeholders including local, state, federal and tribal partners, land-grant universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, tribal colleges and universities, historically black colleges and universities, national development organizations, non-proﬁt organizations, faith leaders, veterans, and youth organizations.

“USDA is committed to customer-focused outreach,” Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement Director Mike Beatty said. “That means developing quality mechanisms for rural and underserved communities to address and offer solutions to their communal challenges, while USDA connects them to resources and tools.”

