USDA makes changes to increase use of telehealth

Staff Report
May 26, 2020 - 3:29 pm
 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced service changes to increase the use of telehealth in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Under Secretary of Agriculture Bette Brand recently released a summary of those changes, which will have a significant impact on health care in rural areas.

The measures include allowing rural health clinics and federally qualified health centers to serve as “distant site” providers, increasing the types of services that the Centers for Medicare &Medicaid Services can deliver via telehealth and allowing certain telehealth services to be delivered to Medicare recipients by phone.

Telehealth uses technology such as mobile phones or computers to deliver health care. It has become an indispensable tool during the COVID-19 pandemic. It helps free up medical staff and equipment, helps decrease the ability of the virus to spread from one person to another and helps support other applications such as distance learning and remote monitoring.

It also helps link rural residents to health care services not available locally. The CDC considers telehealth a promising public health tool because of its potential to provide increased health care access to medically underserved populations.

These changes will help ensure that more rural residents can access care when and where they need it during this pandemic. They will benefit rural leaders and partners in areas such as community and economic development, agriculture, food and nutrition and education.

THE LATEST
Screenshot of the Nevada Health Link website In response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 12 Em ...
Nevada Health Link enrolls 6,000 during special period
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange announced Tuesday that Nevada Health Link enrolled 6,017 Nevadans during its limited-time Exceptional Circumstance Special Enrollment Period that ended May 15.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
April report shows Nevada’s unemployment rate near 30%
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that its April 2020 economic report showed employment in Nevada is down 244,800 jobs over the month with unemployment up to 28.2 percent.

Getty Images The IRS has placed a special emphasis on partnering with new organizations that w ...
IRS expands outreach about Economic Impact Payments
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday the availability of additional material for partner groups sharing information related to Economic Impact Payments, including a new toolkit in Spanish and a variety of other print and visual items.

District court updates protocols
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

As the COVID-19 situation continues to change, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on Monday issued an update on its procedures to reduce density, maximize distancing and to protect the health and safety of the public and its employees.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office reopened for day-to-day busi ...
Nye sheriff’s office reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After the closure of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office was announced back in March, the agency reopened for day-to-day business on May 11, with a few caveats, as stated in a video news release.

Nevada Arts Council photo The nearly $400,000 in grants will be awarded to nonprofit arts organ ...
Arts council to distribute CARES Act grant money
Staff Report

The Nevada Arts Council has received CARES Act funding from the National Endowment for the Arts to help save jobs in the arts sector and keep the doors open to the thousands of organizations that add value to America’s economy and the creative life of our communities.

Contactless lawn care available in Pahrump
Staff Report

A contactless solution that enables lawn care services during the COVID-19 pandemic is now available in Pahrump.

Getty Images The AHCA/NCAL on Wednesday released a state-by-state breakdown of the estimated co ...
Nursing home group CEO cites high cost of COVID-19 testing
Staff Report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended testing all nursing home staff for COVID-19 weekly, but a breakdown of the estimated cost for testing them once is exorbitant, said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and the National Center of Assisted Living.