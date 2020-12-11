35°F
USDA seeks intermediary lenders for rural projects

Staff Report
December 10, 2020 - 6:19 pm
 
USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.

The United States Department of Agriculture Deputy Under-Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand announced that USDA is seeking applications for funding to establish revolving loan programs to support rural businesses and community development projects.

Subject to the availability of funds, the loans will be established through USDA’s Intermediary Relending Program. Eligible recipients include nonprofits and cooperatives, federally recognized tribes and public agencies.

The revolving loan funds may be loaned to ultimate recipient borrowers to acquire, construct or enlarge a business; purchase or develop land; purchase equipment, machinery or supplies; or for start-up costs and working capital.

USDA Rural Development Nevada Business Programs Director Chandler Allen invites more applicants to participate as a relending partner.

“Here in Nevada we only have one intermediary relending partner, the Rural Nevada Development Corporation,” Allen said. “They do a great job relending to small rural businesses. If other nonprofits, alternative lenders, tribes or public agencies are interested in providing business micro loan support in rural Nevada, we encourage their participation.”

For information in Nevada, contact Business Programs Director Chandler Allen at 775-443-4766 or at chandler.allen@usda.gov

USDA is issuing this notice now to allow applicants enough time to leverage financing, prepare and submit their applications and give the agency time to process applications within Fiscal Year 2021.

Paper and electronic applications must be submitted to the USDA Rural Development State Office where the project is located and will be processed quarterly.

The deadlines for completed applications to be received in the USDA Rural Development State Office for the second quarter is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31, for the third quarter 4:30 p.m. March 31, 2021 and for the fourth quarter 4:30 p.m. June 30, 2021.

Getty Images The coalition of attorneys general is asking the court to halt Facebook’s illeg ...
Multistate coalition goes after Facebook as illegal monopoly
Staff Report

A coalition of 48 attorneys general on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc., alleging that the company has and continues to illegally stifle competition to protect its monopoly power.

Getty Images Hiring Our Heroes fellow Hilary Tarvin came to RSL-Nellis following a career in a ...
Air Force veterans discover new ways to serve at NNSS
Staff Report

More than 400 veterans work at the Nevada National Security Site, and several U.S. Air Force servicemen and women have found the next step of their careers in joining the site’s Remote Sensing Laboratory, based at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

NNSS seismic tests could help detect nuclear blasts
Staff Report

The Nevada National Security Site is improving the nation’s capability to detect nuclear testing by ongoing monitoring of a recent Nevada earthquake.

Getty Images Pictured are the brine pools for lithium carbonate mining in Silver Peak, Nevada. ...
Nation’s second functional lithium mine closer to reality
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management Humboldt River Field Office has released the final environmental impact statement analyzing the Lithium Nevada Corp.’s proposed lithium mine, processing plant and continued exploration at Thacker Pass.

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the outside of the Tecopa Bistr ...
Regional Stay at Home order includes Inyo County
Staff Report

The California Department of Public Health on Saturday issued a Regional Stay At Home order for the Southern Region, which includes Inyo County. The order was triggered when the region’s hospital intensive care unit capacity fell below 15% to less than 13% of ICU bed availability in the region.

Getty Images The F-35 Lightning II is pictured with its afterburner on.
Air Force’s newest fighter gets successful Nevada test
Staff Report

A mock B61-12’s strike in the dusty Nevada desert successfully completed the first in a series of flight tests with the U.S. Air Force’s newest fighter jet, demonstrating the bomb’s first release from an internal bomb bay at greater than the speed of sound.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tim Burke, columnist for the Pahrump Valley Times and Tonop ...
TIM BURKE: Trump legal team so far not able to prove fraud claims
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Trump’s bid to have the election results overturned seems to be drawing to a close. This week the Nevada Supreme Court ruled unanimously to reject an appeal from President Trump’s campaign to overturn Nevada’s election results, the latest loss in the president’s ongoing legal efforts to have states he did not win declare him victorious.

Getty Images Nevadans can opt in to receive COVID-19 notifications informing them if they have ...
Express Notification expands COVID Trace app’s capabilities
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health is expanding the capabilities of the COVID Trace app by launching Exposure Notification Express through a partnership with Apple and Google.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A homeless camp on East Basin as shown in a September ...
Study: Nevada ranks 8th in population of homeless
Staff Report

To identify the states with the largest homeless populations, researchers at Porch analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress. Using these statistics, they calculated the total homeless population per 10,000 residents.