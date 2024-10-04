82°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

USO Benefit Show nets thousands for local causes

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are known for their patriotism and ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are known for their patriotism and once a year, the group hosts its USO Benefit Show to raise money for area nonprofits.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Dressed in military costume, the Nevada Silver Tappers pay tr ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Dressed in military costume, the Nevada Silver Tappers pay tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces with "Military" during the USO Benefit Show.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, founder of the Nevada Silver Tappers and ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, founder of the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years, continues to dance at the age of 99.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Swirling around the stage in colorful skirts, Nevada Silver T ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Swirling around the stage in colorful skirts, Nevada Silver Tappers entertain at the USO Benefit Show.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers is a dance troupe made up of women ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers is a dance troupe made up of women ages 50 or better with the goal of creating sisterhood among the members and giving back to the community.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Silver Tappers perform to "Singing in the Rain" at the ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Silver Tappers perform to "Singing in the Rain" at the USO Benefit Show.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Kim Cornell-Lyle not only produced and directed the USO Benef ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Kim Cornell-Lyle not only produced and directed the USO Benefit Show but she performed as well.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Southern Nye County Search and Rescue members were presented ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Southern Nye County Search and Rescue members were presented with a donation check following the USO Benefit Show.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The VFW Veterans Food Bank was also a beneficiary of the USO ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The VFW Veterans Food Bank was also a beneficiary of the USO Benefit Show.
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Homeless encampments have become a growing problem in Nye Cou ...
No more squatting - new law targets homeless on vacant, private property
Valley Electric Association Valley Electric Association's incoming CEO, Robby Hamlin
VEA names new CEO
Jury finds Michele Fiore guilty on federal wire fraud charges
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, left, arrives for her wire fraud trial at the ...
Jury finds Michele Fiore guilty on federal wire fraud charges
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 4, 2024 - 5:51 am
 

The Nevada Silver Tappers dazzled audiences this past month during the group’s annual USO Benefit Show, paying tribute to the best of Hollywood musicals while simultaneously raising cash to support two worthy local causes.

Southern Nye County Search and Rescue and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 Veterans’ Food Bank were selected as beneficiaries this year. Each of these nonprofit organizations performs a valuable service for Pahrump and the surrounding communities, with Search and Rescue offering its volunteerism to help locate the lost and injured and the Veterans’ Food Bank helping ensure those who have served their country do not go hungry.

The USO Benefit Show, produced and directed by Kim Cornell-Lyle, along with dance instructor Ione DeSantis, took place over two nights, with the first showing on Sunday, Sept. 8 and another on Saturday, Sept. 14. As usual, both performances saw a packed house of admiring audience members. Between the sale of tickets themselves and the “Pass the Boot” drive during the shows, the Silver Tappers were able to bring in a total of $8,000.

Kicking off with a rendition of the song that embodied the event’s theme, “We’re in the Money”, the USO Benefit Show incorporated nearly two dozen segments. Well-known favorites such as “Singing in the Rain”, “Hand Jive” and “Yankee Doodle” had the crowd dancing in their seats and it was clear that this year’s showings were just as well-received as they’ve always been.

Along with the tap-dancing troupe, several guest entertainers took to the stage for the USO Benefit Show, including Ms. Senior Golden Years members Marjorie Washington-Nears and Shelley Fisher as well as local songstresses Kai Brant and Lynn Peterson.

Special thanks were offered to Sharon Crisp for her work on the sound production for the show and Saddle West for use of the showroom, as well as to Cornell-Lyle, DeSantis and all of the Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years ladies.

After all of the singing and dancing was done and the totals were calculated, representatives from each of the chosen nonprofits were invited to the Silver Tappers Dance Studio for a check presentation ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 26. Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years members, along with founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, were all evidently delighted to be able to give thousands of dollars to causes they all staunchly support.

“We appreciate it,” Southern Nye County Search and Rescue Commander Ron Taylor said as he was presented with a $5,000 check. “We just got our insurance bill that we paid up, which is a big cost, and this can go toward a drone we’re trying to get. Just countless ways this will go to help us so we appreciate everything you do for us, thank you very much.”

Jill Fisher with the Veterans’ Food Bank was just as grateful, telling the ladies, “We’ll really put it to good use! And I just want to thank the Silver Tappers for always honoring us.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Homeless encampments have become a growing problem in Nye Cou ...
No more squatting – new law targets homeless on vacant, private property
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County McGill said the purpose of the new code is to authorize the sheriff’s office to make contact with people occupying vacant private property or a property with a vacant building and demand to see a lease agreement.

Valley Electric Association Valley Electric Association's incoming CEO, Robby Hamlin
VEA names new CEO
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

Hamlin will return to Pahrump for his first day as CEO of the co-op on Dec. 9.

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, left, arrives for her wire fraud trial at the ...
Jury finds Michele Fiore guilty on federal wire fraud charges
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore was accused of using donations meant for a statue of a fallen police officer on her personal expenses.

Nye County Animal Shelter Annabelle is a 2-year-old female bluetick coonhound mix looking for a ...
Empty the Shelters!
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Fall National Empty the Shelters offers a chance for the community to save lives through adoption while creating space for shelters to help more pets.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Area residents will be able to unload household hazardous ma ...
Offload your hazardous waste next weekend
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Readers looking for a chance to toss out this type of junk safely and properly should mark their calendars for next weekend’s Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputies eradicated 2,000 illegal marijuana plants and various chem ...
Nye deputies eradicate large pot growing operation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“We cut down approximately 2,000 plants,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill said. “Some were as big as over six-feet tall.”

pvt default image
Firewood permit program underway
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

On a first-come, first-serve basis, the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area is offering firewood permits this month, via its annual Firewood Permit Program.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Emily Roberts (R), Kelly Schwartz (C) and Alan Mann - a "Big" ...
Big Brother, Big Sisters returns to Pahrump
By John Clausen Pahrump Valley Times

The 120 year old non-profit organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of American (BBBSOA) is making its return to Pahrump this Fall.

pvt default image
Senior Menus

The menus (subject to change) for the week of October 7 – October 11.