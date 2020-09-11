68°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

VA encourages veterans to get flu vaccinations

Staff Report
September 11, 2020 - 12:24 am
 

Thousands of Americans are hospitalized with influenza annually, and the illness can be serious, particularly among young children, older adults and people with certain chronic health conditions such as asthma, heart disease, or diabetes. As such, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six months or older gets an annual flu immunization.

Enrolled veterans can receive their seasonal flu vaccination at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center or any VA clinic throughout Southern Nevada beginning Sept. 14. In addition, all Las Vegas VA clinics will offer drive-up flu shot clinics beginning on Sept. 21. The North Las Vegas VA Medical Center will offer drive-up flu shots beginning Oct. 13.

Additionally, eligible veterans can also receive a standard or high-dose flu shot vaccination at more than 60,000 Community Care Network retail pharmacies and urgent care locations. This replaces the Walgreens Retail Immunization Care Coordination Program, which ended in March.

No appointment or VA referral is required. Veterans need to present a valid government-issued identification. Veterans can use the VA Locator to find a VA facility, in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location near them by going to https://www.va.gov/find-locations

By getting immunized from influenza, individuals are less likely to transmit the virus to others, which helps health care system − including VASNHS − from being overwhelmed with flu patients during events such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s like being kicked when you’re already down,” said Dr. Myron Kung, a VASNHS critical care pulmonologist. We typically see an increase in our hospital census between 20-40% during the peak flu season months of October to March as compared with the late spring and summer months. When combined with COVID-19, the flu could compound community illness and the strain on the local health care system.”

Flu and COVID-19 each can lead to serious health complications resulting in hospitalization or death. Both diseases, however, can be prevented by wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing, washing your hands frequently and coughing into your elbow.

One of the most concerning consequences of flu season occurring in the middle of a pandemic is the potential for a patient to become infected with COVID-19 and the influenza simultaneously.

“It’s called a super-infection,” Kung said. “One can get COVID and a bacterial pneumonia as well as flu and COVID.”

For more information on local clinic hours or to find in-network community locations, visit https://www.lasvegas.va.gov/flushots.asp

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal) NHP is 'Joining Forces' with additional area l ...
Additional efforts underway focusing on impaired drivers
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Nevada Department of Public Safety have an important message for both drivers and pedestrians throughout the Silver State.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nothing embodies the flavor of summer more th ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Top 10 reasons for one more watermelon this summer
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Before summer begins its slow fade into autumn, before the fresh fruits and greens shift to pumpkin spice and steamy soups, let’s pay homage to one of summer’s unsung heroes, the humble watermelon.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump area Trump supporters were out on Saturday, Sept. 5 ...
Trump rally hosted in Pahrump in celebration of Labor Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Labor Day weekend for 2020 was something of a flat occasion, with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still putting a damper on many activities, but that’s not to say there was absolutely nothing to do to celebrate here in the Pahrump Valley.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Contained in the backup information for the Nye County Comm ...
More block grant proposals presented to Nye County Commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As part of the process necessary for participation in the Community Development Block Grant program, the Nye County Commission received its second round of potential project presentations this month, outlining various ideas for utilizing the funding that will be available for the 2021 grant cycle.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo from last year's Cash Extravaganza, Dick ...
Pahrump Rotary’s Cash Extravaganza goes virtual
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Imagine, having the chance at winning a huge cash prize while simultaneously showing support for one of the local community’s great nonprofit organizations. That’s precisely what the Rotary Club of the Pahrump Valley gives residents the opportunity to do each year during what is hands-down its largest annual fundraiser, the club’s $10,000 Cash Extravaganza.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Chief Deputy District Attorney argues why he ...
Man sentenced for killing his mother
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The teenager arrested and charged in the 2018 death of the woman who adopted him learned his fate on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Coeur Sterling representatives give a pres ...
Coeur Sterling gains reclamation permit
Staff Report

The administrator of the Division of Environmental Protection has decided to issue Reclamation Permit (0402) for an exploration project to Coeur Sterling, Inc.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crews work on the pool in Beatty on Thurs ...
Pandemic helps solve Beatty mystery
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

At a recent Beatty Town Advisory Board meeting Erika Gerling announced that a long-standing Beatty mystery had been solved.