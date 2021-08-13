100°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

VA healthcare website gets an update

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
August 13, 2021 - 1:15 am
 
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, ...
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System launched its new website on Wednesday to improve the experience of users.

It had been nearly a decade since the site was last upgraded, according to a release from VA Southern Nevada, as has been the case for most VA medical centers in the U.S.

“Veterans, families and caregivers have expressed that VA Medical Center websites are confusing to navigate, contain outdated or missing information, and do not match their VA health care journey,” a release from VA Southern Nevada Healthcare states.

In conjunction with VA facilities across the country, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare listened to ideas from users and has made changes. Feedback from veterans was taken for the site that now provides information for veterans, families and caregivers on how to prepare for a visit, get care and connect with the health care team at VA Southern Nevada Healthcare.

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare took the information from users, which includes veterans, and built an all-new website template. The new web portal includes things such as directions to main medical centers and associated clinics, contact information, parking and transportation information, hospital and clinic hours, patient registration, making appointments and how to refill prescriptions.

Additionally, site visitors will find a new complete list of VA health services, social programs and care coordinators. This includes information for primary and specialty care, mental health care and caregiver support and care coordinators for LGBT veterans, women veterans and returning service members, along with others.

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare also built a “mobile-first” user experience, as half of the VA medical center website traffic comes from mobile users, according to the agency.

Mobile users can get to information and tools on their mobile devices: online scheduling, prescription refills and access medical records. Mobile users will also find a new list of health services that uses patient-friendly names and descriptions along with new social and health program pages that make it easier to connect with care coordinators.

“The new site has increased speed and mobile features that allow users to call VA or get driving directions with a single click,” a release states.

Users don’t need to do anything special to arrive at the new website. Users will be automatically redirected to the new site when visiting www.lasvegas.va.gov

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A county map of the United States and Puerto Rico shows percentage change in population from 20 ...
Census: Nevada ranks high in diversity, Hispanics fuel growth
By Michael Scott Davidson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

An increase in Hispanic residents spurred growth in Nevada over the past decade, as the state’s white population fell to under 50 percent.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Veterans Memorial was filled with area residents ...
Purple Heart Day marked with solemn ceremony in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Without the courageous men and women who have stepped up to serve in the U.S. armed forces, both those who have fought battles and those who have supported the ones on the front lines, the United States would not be what it is today.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Name: Maddy Boruchowitz Parent: David & Stephanie Boruchowi ...
Miss Pahrump Pageant returns to Saddle West
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Six talented young women are vying to take home the Miss Pahrump Pageant crown this year.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Logan Gernet, Valley Electric Association’s Vice Presiden ...
Regional wildfires impacting Valley’s power supply
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Valley Electric Association’s Vice President of Engineering, Operations, and Power Supply, Logan Gernet has previously worked at several different utility companies over the years.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Northbound Blagg Road was shut down for more than two hours ...
Commercial truck drops its load onto Highway 372
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No injuries were reported after the driver of a Pahrump Valley Disposal truck spilled its load while trying to negotiate the roundabout at Highway 372 at Blagg Road, just after 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Opposition to solar continues by Beatty board
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Late Tuesday night, Aug. 10, the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department was paged out for a structure fire near U.S. Highway 95 mile marker 62.

Getty Images Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on N ...
Viva Gold takes additional stake in Tonopah Gold Project
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Viva Gold staked an additional 69 unpatented lode mining claims at its Tonopah Gold Project on the Walker Lane mineral trend near Tonopah, according to a press release.