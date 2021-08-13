VA healthcare website gets an update

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System launched its new website on Wednesday to improve the experience of users.

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System launched its new website on Wednesday to improve the experience of users.

It had been nearly a decade since the site was last upgraded, according to a release from VA Southern Nevada, as has been the case for most VA medical centers in the U.S.

“Veterans, families and caregivers have expressed that VA Medical Center websites are confusing to navigate, contain outdated or missing information, and do not match their VA health care journey,” a release from VA Southern Nevada Healthcare states.

In conjunction with VA facilities across the country, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare listened to ideas from users and has made changes. Feedback from veterans was taken for the site that now provides information for veterans, families and caregivers on how to prepare for a visit, get care and connect with the health care team at VA Southern Nevada Healthcare.

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare took the information from users, which includes veterans, and built an all-new website template. The new web portal includes things such as directions to main medical centers and associated clinics, contact information, parking and transportation information, hospital and clinic hours, patient registration, making appointments and how to refill prescriptions.

Additionally, site visitors will find a new complete list of VA health services, social programs and care coordinators. This includes information for primary and specialty care, mental health care and caregiver support and care coordinators for LGBT veterans, women veterans and returning service members, along with others.

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare also built a “mobile-first” user experience, as half of the VA medical center website traffic comes from mobile users, according to the agency.

Mobile users can get to information and tools on their mobile devices: online scheduling, prescription refills and access medical records. Mobile users will also find a new list of health services that uses patient-friendly names and descriptions along with new social and health program pages that make it easier to connect with care coordinators.

“The new site has increased speed and mobile features that allow users to call VA or get driving directions with a single click,” a release states.

Users don’t need to do anything special to arrive at the new website. Users will be automatically redirected to the new site when visiting www.lasvegas.va.gov