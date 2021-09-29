VA now ready to offer COVID-19 booster shot

The Department of Veterans Affairs began administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots under Emergency Use Authorization.

The decision, according to a news release, follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authorization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for a booster dose of the vaccine.

“People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,” the release stated. “People aged 50 to 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.”

Further, the release stated that people aged 18 to 49 years of age, with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of the vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk.

Additionally, people aged 18 to 64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings may receive the booster shot at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, according to the release.

“These booster doses are an important step forward in the fight against COVID-19,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “With the authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech booster for eligible individuals, VA can provide veterans an opportunity to maximize their protection, continuing our work to keep people safe and save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The release went on to state that the safety and care of veterans is a top priority of the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS), as well as ensuring the health and welfare of its workforce.

“Vaccines will be offered to veterans receiving care at the VASNHS and employees, prioritizing those persons who are 65 years of age and older, residents of long-term care facilities, and people 50 to 64 years with underlying conditions,” according to the release. “As supply and capacity permits, the VA will offer booster doses to all other veterans, spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the “Save Lives Act,” which was signed into law in March 2021. The law expanded the VA’s authority to offer vaccines to include veterans not traditionally eligible for Veterans Health Administration care, and others including spouses and caregivers of veterans.”

Additionally, veterans who receive care with VASNHS and are due for booster shots will be contacted and advised of the recommended booster shots, while veterans who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of the Veterans Administration, along with persons who received a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from the VA for whom they don’t have records of their high-risk condition, will need to contact their local VA facility for information about how they can receive their booster shot.

“CDC advises that people can get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time,” the release noted. “Veterans receiving care at VASNHS who wish to get a booster shot can get both shots together during the same visit.”

Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized as a booster shot.

The FDA and CDC will continue to review data to determine whether and when a booster might be recommended for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson &Johnson (J&J)/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccines.

The VA also plans to offer boosters of the vaccines if authorized and recommended.

“VASNHS is also continuing to reach out to veterans who have not yet been vaccinated,” the release noted. “Even without a booster, the COVID-19 vaccination offers excellent protection and makes it 10 times less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19.”

Individuals who would like to schedule an appointment for their additional dose should call 702-791-9185.

Both flu shots and COVID-19 vaccine booster appointments can be made for the same visit.

Veterans who would like additional information can visit the VA COVID-19 vaccines webpage, the VASNHS website, or contact their care team.

