98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Vacation Bible School returns to Salvation Army

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 9, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Vacation Bible School returns to Pahrump's Salvation Army Se ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Vacation Bible School returns to Pahrump's Salvation Army Service Center at 721 South Buol Road July 12-16. The annual event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pahrump Salvation Army Pastor Jon Watt is pleased to announce the return of the agency’s Vacation Bible School.

The event is scheduled to take place beginning July 12, through July 16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Watt noted that last summer’s Vacation Bible School was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The Salvation Army has hosted Vacation Bible Schools for the longest time,” he said. “We’re non-denominational and you may guess the kids are going to get introduced to Christ. Parents should understand that the kids are going to be exposed to Christ, but they’re not going to be required to accept Christ or anything like that.”

Come one, come all

Watt also said all children, from preschool through middle school are invited to attend.

“Many vacation bible schools in town stop at fifth grade,” he said. “I had a mother call me to say that it’s fantastic we’re including middle school because her daughter was looking forward to it. We have developed a program and one of the churches in town is lending us materials, so we don’t have to spend money for that. Some of the churches in town are starting to work together to do things, which is great.”

Activities abound

Regarding the activities the children will participate in, Watt said they vary.

“There will be our main lesson time and music,” he said. “My wife will most likely be directing the music, because she plays the piano and stuff. We have a lady who does crafts at the Baptist church, so she will be doing crafts for us. Then of course we will provide the children with a snack, and they of course can make friends with children from other schools. It will be a place where the kids can have fun and we also have a place outside, and if parents want to stick around for a little bit to let the kids play safely, they can do so. No masks are required.”

The Pahrump Salvation Army is located at 721 South Buol Road, between Wilson Road and Highway 372.

For additional information call 775-751-6181.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times The local fireworks spectacular was once again put on by l ...
Fabulous 4th of July Fireworks flare over Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

America’s 245th birthday was celebrated with true holiday style during the town of Pahrump’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show, which saw a huge turnout of thousands gathered together at Petrack Park for what was one of the largest pyrotechnic extravaganzas in all of Southern Nevada.

Photo courtesy of NCSO Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly swears in more than two dozen area resi ...
Sheriff’s office certifies Rapid Response Team members
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Several dozen area residents late last month were recognized for their successful participation in a new program formed by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Sanders Family Winery will be taken over by the Lion ...
‘Love Letters’ play fundraiser to benefit Pahrump Valley Lions Club
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Anyone looking to enjoy some theatric entertainment while contributing to a good cause will want to mark their calendars for next Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17, when the Pahrump Valley Lions Club will take over Sanders Family Winery for a production of “Love Letters.”

Getty Images Nye County is considering the possible establishment of a local diesel tax and is ...
Diesel tax workshop set for Wednesday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Some of the most common complaints among those in Nye County center on the condition of the county’s roadways, with both residents and visitors lamenting the abundance of potholes, cracks and crumbling edges but maintaining the thousands of miles of roads in the third largest county in the United States is no easy task and it comes with great cost.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Holiday Task Force's inaugural Fourth of July Pa ...
Pahrump Holiday Task Force July 4 activities declared a grand success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Independence Day in the Pahrump Valley was an occasion to remember in 2021, with the Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosting its very first event in celebration of the Fourth of July and hundreds of community members turning out to enjoy all that was available during the group’s festivities.

Getty Images
50th Annual Jim Butler Days celebration rescheduled
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Arts Council approved several grants, including two American Rescue Plan grants, according to a recent announcement. Most of the application periods opened on July 1.

Getty Images On Nov. 21, 2019, the company entered into a 20-year term lease/purchase option a ...
Mining project moves to 2nd phase
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

VR Resources, a Canadian junior exploration company, said that second phase drilling has started at its Reveille silver-copper and gold project near Tonopah, according to the press release.

File photo Brin Gibson, left, chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and John Moran, chairma ...
Critics give Control Board earful over COVID-19 policies for gaming
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Critics of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 health and safety policies enforced by gaming regulators spent 45 minutes urging board mask and vaccination policies be rescinded.