Vacation Bible School returns to Salvation Army

Pahrump Salvation Army Pastor Jon Watt is pleased to announce the return of the agency’s Vacation Bible School.

The event is scheduled to take place beginning July 12, through July 16, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Watt noted that last summer’s Vacation Bible School was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The Salvation Army has hosted Vacation Bible Schools for the longest time,” he said. “We’re non-denominational and you may guess the kids are going to get introduced to Christ. Parents should understand that the kids are going to be exposed to Christ, but they’re not going to be required to accept Christ or anything like that.”

Come one, come all

Watt also said all children, from preschool through middle school are invited to attend.

“Many vacation bible schools in town stop at fifth grade,” he said. “I had a mother call me to say that it’s fantastic we’re including middle school because her daughter was looking forward to it. We have developed a program and one of the churches in town is lending us materials, so we don’t have to spend money for that. Some of the churches in town are starting to work together to do things, which is great.”

Activities abound

Regarding the activities the children will participate in, Watt said they vary.

“There will be our main lesson time and music,” he said. “My wife will most likely be directing the music, because she plays the piano and stuff. We have a lady who does crafts at the Baptist church, so she will be doing crafts for us. Then of course we will provide the children with a snack, and they of course can make friends with children from other schools. It will be a place where the kids can have fun and we also have a place outside, and if parents want to stick around for a little bit to let the kids play safely, they can do so. No masks are required.”

The Pahrump Salvation Army is located at 721 South Buol Road, between Wilson Road and Highway 372.

For additional information call 775-751-6181.

