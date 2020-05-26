Valley Electric Association plans virtual annual meeting

Valley Electric Association Inc. is readying for its annual meeting and elected a new director to its District 6 seat. Though the pandemic has been in the way of many things, the co-op still proceeded with the elections via a video stream.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Valley Electric Association Inc. will host its annual meeting virtually on Thursday, May 28. More information can be found on vea.coop/meetings

Screenshot of VEA'a digital meeting Mark Stallons, CEO of Valley Electric Association Inc., addresses the co-op's members during a live stream of the annual meeting for Valley's District 6.

Out of the eight candidates up for the District 6 seat, the co-op announced that Paul Healey won the spot and will become the director as soon as the next annual meeting.

Healey won the race against Robin Barber, a former labor representative in California, who was appointed to the seat in December 2019. Barber took the seat over after the retirement of former District 6 director Dave Dawson.

Dawson had been on the board for 12 years. Dawson was elected to a fourth term in 2017, and his term expired in 2020.

Annual meeting

The annual meeting will be posted to Valley’s website on May 28, 2020 at 6 p.m.

As for the bylaw results, those will be announced during the annual meeting.

For additional information about the schedule or the election results, you can visit https://vea.coop/meetings/

A recording of each of the district annual meetings for districts 6, 5, 1 and 3 is available on Valley’s website.

Valley’s District 1 includes south Pahrump, District 6 covers North Pahrump and District 3 includes Beatty, Sarcobatus Flat, and Scotty’s Junction. District 5 includes Sandy Valley, Mountain Springs, and Trout Canyon.

District 6

As reported in a Feb. 19, 2020 report in the Pahrump Valley Times, “Paul M. Healey is the owner and managing partner of Paul M. Healey &Sons CPAs, according to his candidate profile on Valley’s website.

Healey has worked as a certified public accountant for nearly four decades. Healey’s practice has offices in Pahrump and Las Vegas, and he has lived in Pahrump for the last 14 years.

Healey spent ‘15 years in private industry serving most notably as a chief financial officer for a private corporation with assets in excess of $500 million, achieving this position at the age of 30,’ his profile states. ‘This private corporation engaged in manufacturing, telecommunications and real estate predominantly.’”