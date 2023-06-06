Veterans Festival highlights resources, benefits for military members

The Veterans Festival in Pahrump brought together more than two dozen vendors for an afternoon of conversation and connection with the valley’s military service members, both past and present.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Veterans Festival took place May 27 at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center, with around 25 vendors present to help area veterans connect with valuable resources and gain the benefits they earned through service.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A Veterans Festival attendees is pictured speaking with a fellow veteran about potential health care coverage options.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A Navy veteran chats with a vendor taking part in the Pahrump Veterans Festival.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Representatives with Pinnacle Lending Group are shown at the Pahrump Veterans Festival.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Medical insurance agents were busy much of May 27 discussing the various plans Medicare plans available for area veterans.

The Veterans Festival in Pahrump brought together more than two dozen vendors for an afternoon of conversation and connection with the valley’s military service members, both past and present.

The event is one of four taking place in 2023 thanks to the efforts of Pro Expo LV and each has a specific era of service that it is celebrating. The first of this year’s veterans’ festivals took place at Las Vegas’ Sunset Casino in March, with Korean veterans honored. Pahrump’s festival was in honor of Vietnam veterans and the September event at Santa Fe Station Casino in Las Vegas will honor those who served in the Gulf War while the November expo at the Galleria Mall in Vegas will honor women veterans.

“The veterans’ festivals celebrate active military, veterans of all ages and the families that support them,” the event website details. “These annual festivals are held to ensure that all veterans are aware of the benefits they have earned.”

These events were previously organized and led by Dean Taylor of Local Events Vegas, a division of Pro Expo LV but they were recently taken over by new owners of Pro Expo LV, the Stotts.

“We had about 150 attendees and about 25 vendor booths,” Ryan Stott told the Pahrump Valley Times after the May 27 event at the Pahrump Nugget. “The veterans had a chance to spin the prize wheel before going into the Expo to chat with the vendors. I saw many of the veterans talking with the vendors for a good amount of time, which tells me that they were learning new things.

“Special thanks to Humana for being our main title sponsor. Their sponsorship allows us to host many nonprofit organizations. These nonprofit organizations have very small budgets, but great services for the veterans of the community,” Stott concluded.

For more information on upcoming veterans’ festivals visit www.VeteransFestival.org or contact Stott at Ryan@ProExpoLV.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com