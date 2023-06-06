Veterans Festival highlights resources, benefits for military members
The Veterans Festival in Pahrump brought together more than two dozen vendors for an afternoon of conversation and connection with the valley’s military service members, both past and present.
The event is one of four taking place in 2023 thanks to the efforts of Pro Expo LV and each has a specific era of service that it is celebrating. The first of this year’s veterans’ festivals took place at Las Vegas’ Sunset Casino in March, with Korean veterans honored. Pahrump’s festival was in honor of Vietnam veterans and the September event at Santa Fe Station Casino in Las Vegas will honor those who served in the Gulf War while the November expo at the Galleria Mall in Vegas will honor women veterans.
“The veterans’ festivals celebrate active military, veterans of all ages and the families that support them,” the event website details. “These annual festivals are held to ensure that all veterans are aware of the benefits they have earned.”
These events were previously organized and led by Dean Taylor of Local Events Vegas, a division of Pro Expo LV but they were recently taken over by new owners of Pro Expo LV, the Stotts.
“We had about 150 attendees and about 25 vendor booths,” Ryan Stott told the Pahrump Valley Times after the May 27 event at the Pahrump Nugget. “The veterans had a chance to spin the prize wheel before going into the Expo to chat with the vendors. I saw many of the veterans talking with the vendors for a good amount of time, which tells me that they were learning new things.
“Special thanks to Humana for being our main title sponsor. Their sponsorship allows us to host many nonprofit organizations. These nonprofit organizations have very small budgets, but great services for the veterans of the community,” Stott concluded.
For more information on upcoming veterans’ festivals visit www.VeteransFestival.org or contact Stott at Ryan@ProExpoLV.com
Veterans invited for Appreciation BBQ
DAV hosting annual event at Mtn. Falls
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 is readying for its annual Veterans Appreciation BBQ and the entire community is invited out for an afternoon of food and fun.
Set for Saturday, June 10 at the Mountain Falls Grill Room, the Veterans Appreciation BBQ will offer a free meal to all former military service members, their families and caregivers. Non-veteran attendees will be able to chow down for a small fee of $10 per adult or child 12 and over. Plates for kids between ages five and 12 are $5 each and those under five eat free.
There will be music and a 50/50 drawing as well.
The proceeds from the barbecue will go back into the DAV’s coffers for use in its other nonprofit activities.
The barbecue kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.
For more information on the DAV visit www.DAV15Pahrump.com