Veterans Virtual Town Hall set for tomorrow

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump VA Clinic serves area residents with certain services but sometimes veterans have questions that only leadership can answer. To foster connectivity with the veterans it serves, VASNHS will host a Virtual Town Hall on Dec. 5.

Keeping up with the ever-changing rules and regulations surrounding the health care and benefits earned by those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces can be a daunting task. There is a lot of information to digest and sometimes that information leads to further questions by the public.

To help veterans in the southern half of the Silver State understand the current state of veterans’ issues, the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) will host a virtual Veterans Town Hall via Webex tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 5. With over 16% of the valley’s population made up of former military service members, many Pahrump residents will undoubtedly want to participate.

“This event is a 60-minute moderated town hall featuring representatives from VASNHS, Veterans Benefits Administration and state leadership. Topics of discussion include national and local activities and initiatives,” a news release from VASNHS announced.

“VASNHS conducts veteran town hall meetings to communicate the most up-to-date information and provide veterans, their families and caregivers with a platform to direct their questions to their support team leaders,” the release noted.

VASNHS Public Affairs Specialist John Archiquette encourages all area veterans to take the time to participate in the upcoming event.

“Town halls are a great way for VA and Nevada Department of Veterans Services leadership to directly engage with veterans, allowing them to voice concerns, ask questions and receive updates on important issues related to their benefits and health care, fostering transparency and building trust between the VA and the veteran community in Southern Nevada. Hosting the Town Hall virtually allows more veterans to participate, as well as provide a direct method of communication for our veterans in rural communities,” Archiquette detailed for the Pahrump Valley Times.

“The agenda will consist of quarterly updates on local and national VA events, discussion of VA initiatives and a moderated question-and-answer session with questions from veterans,”Archiquette explained. “We encourage veterans who would like to ask questions to send them to VHALASPAO@va.gov so we can add them to our moderated Q&A session.”

The Veterans Virtual Town Hall is set for Dec. 5 from 1 to 2 p.m. To attend visit bit.ly/3CDDBEL and enter meeting number 2820 071 6469 and password VASNHS2024!

The meeting can also be joined via phone by calling 404-397-1596 and using access code 2820 071 6469##

For more information email VHALASPAO@va.gov

