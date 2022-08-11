81°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

VFW Food Bank needs donations — how you can help

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 11, 2022 - 9:55 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Located at 4651 S. Homestead Road, Pahrump's VFW Post #1005 ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Located at 4651 S. Homestead Road, Pahrump's VFW Post #10054 is home to a Veterans Food Bank, which is seeking donations of a variety of goods to support local veterans in need.
Getty Images Donations of nonperishable items such as pasta, canned meat and canned fruit, as w ...
Getty Images Donations of nonperishable items such as pasta, canned meat and canned fruit, as well as eggs, are needed to bolster the Veterans Food Bank at the VFW Post #10054.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 is a major hub of activity in the Pahrump Valley, much of which is focused solely on supporting former military members in the community. The organization operates a variety of valuable programs, one of which is its Veterans Food Bank.

This particular program is currently in need of a boost from area residents and anyone who can assist with food donations is encouraged to lend a hand so the VFW can continue to make the greatest impact possible.

“The food bank is working to help veterans in need every week,” VFW Post #10054 Commander Steven Kennard detailed this month. “Our volunteers are working diligently and providing these much-needed services. With that being said, the amount of people using this service has doubled over the last few weeks.”

This comes as no surprise at a time when inflation has been hitting hard and putting a strain upon the budgets of people all across the country. It is no different for veterans and their families but the VFW’s mission is to ensure that those who have given their service to the country do not go hungry during such trying circumstances.

To that end, the post is urging community members to step up and give back to the valley’s veterans by providing much-needed items.

“We need some items as the food bank passed out more and more food bags to the veterans and their families,” Kennard said. “Food donations can be dropped off at the post from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven day a week.”

The VFW Veterans Food Bank is primarily made up of nonperishable items. Examples of groceries that the post would like include boxed macaroni and cheese, Hamburger Helper and Tuna Helper, as well as canned fruit, Rice-A-Roni, baked beans and instant potatoes. Canned meats such as Vienna sausages, Spam and canned chicken breast are very helpful as well and the food bank also accepts eggs.

“Thank you for your time and all those donations. Without them, we cannot continue this amazing work,” Kennard stated.

For more information on the local VFW visit www.VFWPost10054.com or stop by the post at 4651 Homestead Road.

The Veterans Food Pantry is open each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Veterans will need to bring their veterans identification as well as state ID to sign up.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School senior Juan Alvarez (le ...
Beatty student takes 2nd in state VFW art contest
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Juan Alvarez, of Amargosa Valley, a student in Stephen Witten’s drawing class at Beatty High, created his drawing of the face of a combat soldier using charcoal and working without an outline.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The VFW Post #10054 hosted the Purple Heart Day Sundown Cere ...
Here’s how Pahrump marked Purple Heart Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

National Purple Heart Day was observed on Sunday, Aug. 7 and area residents were able to mark the occasion by attending the valley’s 6th annual Purple Heart Day Sundown Ceremony.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The American Legion Post #22 is starting a Sons of the Ameri ...
New Sons of the American Legion squadron being established in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley’s various veterans’ organizations are the backbone of many local charitable and patriotic activities and one is now expanding its reach by starting a whole new squadron.

The gaming industry is playing both sides in the Nevada governor’s race, donating hundre ...
Nevada’s casino industry donates to both gubernatorial candidates
By Nick Robertson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state’s casino industry has donated money to both Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger Joe Lombardo, although some have preferred one over the other.