VIDEO: Nevada Realtors battle opioid epidemic

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports a decrease of 30,428 active registered voters statewide during the month of September 2019.
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is bringing his Pete for America campaign to Pahrump, opening a local office on Saturday, Oct. 5, making him the first 2020 presidential candidate to establish an office in the area.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued a “No Rest Recess” call to action to members of the U.S. House of Representatives this month.
Members of Congress from Nevada complained that the Senate hasn’t taken up legislation passed by the House aimed at preventing future mass shootings.
No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Oct. 5 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $17 million.
The Nevada Department of Wildlife is thanking property owners, Scorpio Gold, and volunteers for working with the department to enhance water for wildlife at Tarantula Spring in Esmeralda County.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
The Nye County Commission recently voted to direct county staff to begin the process necessary to potentially pursue legal action against the instigators of the Storm Area 51 phenomenon, which may have been something of a bust in Nye County but still came with an estimated price tag of many thousands of dollars for the advance preparations.
Scores of attendees visited the Pahrump Valley Winery for the inaugural “Stompapalooza” over the past weekend.
Although parents will do anything to protect their children, often times young ones are unknowingly improperly fastened in the car seats in their vehicles.