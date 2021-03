Gov. Steve Sisolak extends eviction moratorium in the state on Tuesday. The moratorium will last another 60 days.

Chase Stephens/Las Vegas Review Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference announcing a new grant program aimed at helping small businesses and nonprofits in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

The moratorium will not be extended again, Sisolak said in a press conference on Tuesday.