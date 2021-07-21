93°F
News

VinoJazz gearing up for Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 21, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Food Truck Festival is set for the last weekend in August and will feature a variety of tribute and cover bands playing popular songs, as well as an abundance of food trucks and vendors and even a beer and wine garden.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VinoJazz co-founder Doug Dubin is excited to bring another big event to the community this August, the Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta.

In life, there are some things that just go better together and one of those delightful pairings is food and music, the entertainment of the ear alongside the tantalization of the taste buds, and this August, the Pahrump community will be treated to an event featuring this beloved combination during the inaugural Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta.

Set for the last weekend in August, the Food Truck Fiesta is yet another brainchild of the local VinoJazz Foundation. Established by the Dubin family, VinoJazz is an organization dedicated to bolstering the arts and for co-founder Doug Dubin, it is also a hotbed for bringing the community together. Since its start in the Pahrump Valley, VinoJazz has worked to bring an array of events to the community and though the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly thwarted this effort last year, 2021 is seeing the return of large-scale events and VinoJazz is jumping back into event-mode with energetic enthusiasm.

“I am thrilled to present to you this morning the next event in a series of amazing events that showcase outdoor resources available in southern Nye County. Our events highlight the arts in our community and provide art scholarships for high school and college art students, to continue their education,” Dubin explained to the Nye County Commission during its July 7 meeting, when he went before the board to obtain a festival permit for the Food Truck Fiesta.

“We’ll also have a show-stopping light show never seen before in Pahrump… This event, like the Pahrump Music Festival we held at the beginning of June, is an annual event for members of our community to enjoy, year after year,” Dubin told commissioners.

He said the Food Truck Fiesta will bring in dozens of food trucks and vendors as well as a variety of talented performers who will be playing popular songs from across the musical spectrum. There will also be a beer and wine garden, with Dubin telling the Pahrump Valley Times that this facet of the event will feature the beers of Southern Nevada. “There is a lot of enthusiasm from each and every brewery looking forward to having them all available at one location in southern Nye County,” Dubin remarked.

The Food Truck Fiesta is scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday, August 27 and 28 at Petrack Park. The food trucks and vendors will be set up around the park area itself, while the adjoining McCullough Arena will be the venue for the concerts.

When asked by Nye County Commissioner Donna Cox about the cost to the public for the event, Dubin replied, “There is no fee to enter the general event, with the vendors and the food, but there is a fee for entering the concerts. The vendors and the food will be in the park, and the concerts will be in the rodeo grounds.”

Those who wish to partake of more than just the food and vendors will be able to purchase tickets to the concerts, with bleacher seating available for $25 per person while a $35 ticket will get the buyer the ability to be up close near the stage. There will also be meet-and-greet and VIP experiences available for an additional cost.

“Guests will enjoy over four hours of entertainment each night,” Dubin told the Times after receiving unanimous approval for his event permit. “Friday night will feature the music of Billy Idol performed by Idol X; Sammy Hagar, performed by Three Lock Box; and David Bowie, performed by Zowie Bowie. Saturday night will feature the music of Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and Garth Brooks, by tribute group Nashville Stars, with South of Graceland opening with original and cover songs, plus special guest, our own John Micheal Ferrari.”

The event is set to run from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. both Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28 with the concerts scheduled for 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and the event is still accepting applications from vendors who wish to participate. Volunteers are also always welcome and much appreciated.

For tickets and more information visit www.PahrumpFoodTruckFiesta.com or call 775-537-5515.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

