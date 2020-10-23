60°F
News

Virtual festival takes aim at mental wellness, teen suicide

Staff Report
October 22, 2020 - 9:05 pm
 

Hope Means Nevada, a community-based nonprofit focused on eliminating youth suicide in the state, announces Rising Hope, a free statewide virtual festival to raise awareness of how mental wellness saves lives and helps those struggling with mental illness find resources and community.

Rising Hope will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, and is made possible thanks to community sponsors including Anthem Nevada Medicaid, Bank of America, Compassionate Las Vegas, Zappos, Subaru of Las Vegas, Silver Summit, Raiders Foundation, NV Energy and the Problem Gaming Center.

Rising Hope will be hosted by comedian Jeff Civillico and UNLV first-year student Valerie Almirola, with programming designed to engage teens, their parents, families, counselors and anyone else who wants to learn more about how to safeguard their mental health and that of their friends and loved ones.

The schedule will feature a fast-paced mix of frank mental health discussions, performances by regional entertainers and luminaries such as local singer-songwriter ChloA Watson, Alex Aide from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, as well as teens discussing their concerns and sharing resources. Topics to be addressed include anxiety and depression, bullying, sexual orientation and peer pressure.

The impact of COVID-19 means people of all ages, including teens, might be encountering higher levels of stress, anxiety and depression, and Nevada’s teen suicide rate is already among the highest in the nation. In 2019, the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention ranked Nevada 11th in the United States for teen suicide, at double the national rate.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for Nevada youth ages 11 to 19, and one in five Nevada middle and high school students has considered, planned or committed suicide. Tragically, in just the first month of the current school year, the Clark County School District reported three teen suicides. Last year, no teen suicides were reported during the first month of the school year.

“When everything went online, we lost much of our social interaction,” said Hope Means Nevada Teen Committee Co-chair Caroline Edgeworth. “The only way to connect with friends was through social media or texting them. People feel a lot more isolated. Rising Hope will be full of helpful resources to help teens and their families and friends constructively get through this difficult situation.”

Hope Means Nevada’s 65-member teen committee representing high schools around the state meets monthly to discuss volunteer activities and ways to engage. Co-chaired by Edgeworth, a high school junior, and her sophomore sister Lauren Edgeworth, the teen committee has been involved in developing the content for the Rising Hope virtual festival.

“Although the Rising Hope Festival is focused on teens, the programming is for all ages,” said Hope Means Nevada co-founder Julie Murray. “Mental health problems can affect anyone, and we are here to support each other and save lives. One death is one too many.”

A full schedule of the Rising Hope festival, as well as instruction on how to participate, is available at https://hopemeansnevada.org/rising-hope-festival.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The planned project will update and renovate ski area infr ...
Impact statement for Lee Canyon plans now available
Staff Report

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest on Oct. 9 published the Notice of Availability of the final Lee Canyon Master Development Plan Phase I Environmental Impact Statement for a 30-day review period.

Getty Images Recent data released by Johns Hopkins and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Ser ...
Nursing home group warns of another COVID-19 spike
Staff Report

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately 5 million people each year, released a report today showing nursing homes in the U.S. could see a third spike of increasing new COVID-19 cases because of the community spread among the general population.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony during t ...
WGU enhances B.S. degree program in cloud computing
Staff Report

Western Governors University on Tuesday announced the launch of key updates to its Bachelor of Science cloud computing degree program built in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. The degree program is designed to prepare students with the skills they need to succeed in today’s economy and meet the demands of employers seeking cloud professionals.

Getty Images Vocal performers include performers who rely on the ability to communicate verbal ...
Health guidelines revised for vocal performances
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Health Response has issued a revised version of the “Nevada Guidance for Safe Gatherings” to clarify when vocal performers can remove face coverings.

Getty Images Nevada is one of two states nationally to have a computer science graduation requ ...
Nevada gets high marks for computer education
Staff Report

Nevada’s strides in computer science education were recognized Oct. 14 in a report by Code.org, the Computer Science Teachers Association and the Expanding Computing Education Pathways Alliance.

Getty Images DETR began the rollout with a small test run of payments earlier this week after ...
Nevada begins rolling out Lost Wages Assistance
Staff Report

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced in October the rollout of the Lost Wages Program funded by FEMA, which provided grants to participating states to offer additional temporary benefits to certain individuals receiving unemployment benefits.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment rate continues slow, steady decline in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s September 2020 economic report, Nevada added another 3,400 jobs since August. The state’s job rate has rebounded for the fifth month in a row.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dean and Kathy West waited for roughly an hour and and a hal ...
Early voting underway in Nye County
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The long line of individuals circling around the Bob Ruud Community Center on Monday, Oct. 19th could only mean one thing this year. Early voting is now underway in Nye County.