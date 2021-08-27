Virtual, in-person classes teach gardeners how to grow in the desert

Officials from the University of Nevada, Reno Extension College of Agriculture, Bioengineering, and Natural Resources along with Pahrump’s Master Gardeners program, are seeking area residents who are interested in ‘Gardening on the Surface of the Sun.’

Photo courtesy of UNR Extension Upcoming master gardener workshops will cover a variety of topics, including growing fruit, such as peaches in the backyard.

In all actuality, that’s the title of an eight-week series of online classes held Tuesday mornings providing good gardening basics.

The series, according to a news release, is open to all individuals but serves as the first step for those wanting to work toward becoming a Master Gardener.

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s certified Master Gardener volunteers and Associate Professors Angela O’Callaghan and M.L. Robinson are holding the online and in-person workshops throughout September, October, and November for Southern Nevada gardeners.

Costs for the series of workshops is $89, according to the extension.

The classes, according to Extension Program Officer Lori Leas, cover gardening in Southern Nevada, using native plants to create a lush landscape, using one’s phone to help participants properly install gardens, and more, including basic soil science, botany, desert bioscape, native plants, and other important horticulture issues.

“After so much interest last year, we’re excited to again be offering ‘Gardening on the Surface on the Sun’, which is completely virtual and perfect for beginning gardeners,” Leas said. “The mixture of virtual and in-person classes has been a wonderful way to extend our reach to existing and potential gardening enthusiasts.”

Additionally, the program will fulfill the requirements for the first 25 percent of the Master Gardener training program, where participants are invited to take the basic horticulture science course as a prerequisite to the complete Master Gardener Volunteer Training Program.

“There is no volunteer requirement associated with this course but those participants who successfully complete the course will be invited to apply to the Master Gardener Volunteer Program and complete the required level-2 training if they wish to continue on with the program,” the release stated.

Additionally, a second program entitled ‘Growing Under the Stars’ are Wednesday evening online workshops offered once a month, while ‘Gardening in Small Places’ are four-hour Saturday morning workshops held in person once a month.

Among the topics of discussion are growing fruit at home, growing herbs for healthy skin, and using native and desert-adapted plants while landscaping.

For more information on classes, fees and schedules, contact the University of Nevada, Reno Extension at 702-222-3130 or lvmastergardeners@unr.edu.

Additional information can be obtained by visiting extension.unr.edu.

Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the scheduled event.

