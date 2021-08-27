94°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Virtual, in-person classes teach gardeners how to grow in the desert

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 27, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Photo courtesy of UNR Extension Upcoming master gardener workshops will cover a variety of topi ...
Photo courtesy of UNR Extension Upcoming master gardener workshops will cover a variety of topics, including growing fruit, such as peaches in the backyard.

Officials from the University of Nevada, Reno Extension College of Agriculture, Bioengineering, and Natural Resources along with Pahrump’s Master Gardeners program, are seeking area residents who are interested in ‘Gardening on the Surface of the Sun.’

In all actuality, that’s the title of an eight-week series of online classes held Tuesday mornings providing good gardening basics.

The series, according to a news release, is open to all individuals but serves as the first step for those wanting to work toward becoming a Master Gardener.

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s certified Master Gardener volunteers and Associate Professors Angela O’Callaghan and M.L. Robinson are holding the online and in-person workshops throughout September, October, and November for Southern Nevada gardeners.

Costs for the series of workshops is $89, according to the extension.

The classes, according to Extension Program Officer Lori Leas, cover gardening in Southern Nevada, using native plants to create a lush landscape, using one’s phone to help participants properly install gardens, and more, including basic soil science, botany, desert bioscape, native plants, and other important horticulture issues.

“After so much interest last year, we’re excited to again be offering ‘Gardening on the Surface on the Sun’, which is completely virtual and perfect for beginning gardeners,” Leas said. “The mixture of virtual and in-person classes has been a wonderful way to extend our reach to existing and potential gardening enthusiasts.”

Additionally, the program will fulfill the requirements for the first 25 percent of the Master Gardener training program, where participants are invited to take the basic horticulture science course as a prerequisite to the complete Master Gardener Volunteer Training Program.

“There is no volunteer requirement associated with this course but those participants who successfully complete the course will be invited to apply to the Master Gardener Volunteer Program and complete the required level-2 training if they wish to continue on with the program,” the release stated.

Additionally, a second program entitled ‘Growing Under the Stars’ are Wednesday evening online workshops offered once a month, while ‘Gardening in Small Places’ are four-hour Saturday morning workshops held in person once a month.

Among the topics of discussion are growing fruit at home, growing herbs for healthy skin, and using native and desert-adapted plants while landscaping.

For more information on classes, fees and schedules, contact the University of Nevada, Reno Extension at 702-222-3130 or lvmastergardeners@unr.edu.

Additional information can be obtained by visiting extension.unr.edu.

Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the scheduled event.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Disposal has been acquired by Waste Connecti ...
PV Disposal sold to Waste Connections, Inc.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

During its Tuesday, Aug. 17 meeting, the Nye County Commission addressed a series of agenda items related to the transfer of solid waste franchise agreements with the towns of Pahrump, Beatty and Amargosa following the sale of longtime local company Pahrump Valley Disposal to Waste Connections, Inc.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times VinoJazz co-founder Doug Dubin, seen at the organization's i ...
Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta ‘safety and security’ concerns clarified
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last week, VinoJazz co-founder Doug Dubin made the difficult decision to cancel the Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta, which was set to take place today and tomorrow at Petrack Park, following a series of circumstances outside of his organization’s control.

Getty Images Youth all across Nevada are invited to visually demonstrate what they'd like to be ...
State treasurer’s office launches new art contest for Nevada youth
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For many youngsters, thoughts of what sort of career they wish to pursue when they become adults begin circulating in their minds at a very young age, with all kinds of sources of inspiration pulling them in one direction or another, and though those desires often change over time, it is never too early for a child to start thinking about their future endeavors.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times RSVP Nye County Field Representative Tonya Brum has been nam ...
Tonya Brum is governor’s Points of Light award recipient
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The name Tonya Brum is one that many throughout Pahrump and Nye County will easily recognize. She has spent many years in the local community providing her skills and enthusiasm to a variety of nonprofit causes, always with a bright smile and dauntless energy, and now, Brum is being recognized for her efforts as a volunteer with a very special award, the Nevada Governor’s Points of Lights Award.

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Elected in 2019, Nevada Lt. Governor Kate Marshall plans ...
Lt. Governor Kate Marshall to join Biden administration
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Lt. Governor Kate Marshall recently announced that she will resign her position to serve as senior adviser to governors in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

 
Graney: Raiders great should finally get Hall of Fame nod
By Ed Graney Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The late Cliff Branch has been selected a Senior Finalist for the Hall’s class of 2022. The wide receiver is a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Getty Images The NDE will be expanding the nomination and application process to include self ...
RISE nominations now open for 2022 award
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Department of Education have announced that the 2022 application period for the Nevada Recognizing Inspirational School Employees award is now open. Nominations and applications can be submitted now through Sept. 15.

Facebook
Pahrump health care executive joins 2022 US Senate race
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A health care executive in Pahrump is vying to take the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate race in Nevada in 2022, joining three others.