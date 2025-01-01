Vitalant seeks volunteers to help rebuild blood supplies

January is National Blood Donor Month and Vitalant urges all who are eligible to start the New Year with a lifesaving donation. To schedule an appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

In appreciation for rebuilding blood supplies immediately following the holiday season, donors who give blood by Jan. 7 will be thanked with Vitalant’s ’90s-themed T-shirt plus a $15 gift card. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those who have type O — the most transfused blood and what doctors turn to most in emergencies.

Grateful recipient becomes donor ambassador

Colorado resident and blood donor advocate Davi Machen was surprised to learn when she woke up from a common surgical procedure that she had needed three units of blood due to internal bleeding. The mom, grandma, sister, coach and military veteran is also a blood donor and is passionate about helping others. She shares her story whenever possible in hopes of inspiring others to donate blood regularly. “If I had the chance to meet the individuals who donated the blood that saved my life, I would want to hug them,” Machen said. “I would make sure they know they are angels on Earth.”

“Most people are eligible to donate blood, but less than 3% give annually. If you’re like me and were previously told you weren’t eligible to donate, recent FDA changes to eligibility guidelines may mean you’re eligible now. I encourage you to head to https://www.vitalant.org/eligibility/blood-donation-requirements to review current guidelines to help determine if you’re now able to give blood,” offered Machen.

In Pahrump, there are two events scheduled for blood donors. The first is on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pahrump Guns & Hoses, located at 300 North Highway 160. in the PVFD Training Room. The second is on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget, 681 S. Highway 160, in the banquet room.

About Vitalant

Vitalant is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies health care organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. with a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research.

Individuals generously donating blood, volunteering and giving financially are essential to our lifesaving mission. Learn more at vitalant.org.

Donation events in Pahrump

■ Saturday, Jan. 4

8am-1pm, Pahrump Guns & Hoses

300 N. Highway 160

PVFD Training Room

■ Thursday, Jan. 9

9am-3pm, Pahrump Nugget

681 S. Highway 160

Pahrump Nugget Banquet Room