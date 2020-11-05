71°F
Vote county continues in Nevada

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
November 5, 2020 - 1:39 pm
 

Former Vice President Joe Biden gained a larger lead over President Donald Trump on Thursday, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.

The current count in Nevada sits at 49.43%, or 604,251 votes, for Biden, over President Trump’s 48.50%, or 592,813 votes.

The county continues in the state in a race that is currently too close to call.

Joe Gloria, registrar of voters for Clark County, said Thursday at a briefing that 63,262 ballots received by the county have yet to be counted. As of 1:47 p.m. Thursday, former Vice President Biden has 431,863 votes to President Trump’s 367,279.

Among those uncounted ballots, 34,743 were returned by voters to drop-off locations on election day. Another 24,311 mail-in ballots were pending as of Tuesday, and 4,208 were received from the U.S. Postal Service on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4.

Staff in Clark County are prepared to count 51,000 ballots throughout the day Thursday, and results will be reported before 10 a.m. Friday, Garcia said. He added that there are more than 60,000 provisional ballots cast during early voting and on election day that are outstanding.

Garcia dismissed allegations of voter fraud that have been made by members of the Trump campaign, saying he is “not aware of any improper ballots that are being processed.”

“Our goal here in Clark County is not to count fast,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re being accurate.”

Gloria said that mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 will continue to be accepted and counted until the Nov. 10 deadline. The deadline to finish the entire count is Nov. 12, but most should be counted before that date.

“The bulk of our ballots we are hoping will be ready by Saturday or Sunday this weekend,” Gloria said.

