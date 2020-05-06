69°F
Walmart accelerates rollout of new Express Delivery service

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
May 5, 2020 - 9:30 pm
 

Walmart on Thursday announced Express Delivery, a new service that delivers more items from the store than ever before to customers’ doors in less than two hours.

Walmart has accelerated the development of the service in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, piloting Express Delivery in 100 stores since mid-April. The service will expand to nearly 1,000 stores in early May and will be available in nearly 2,000 stores in the following weeks. Express Delivery allows customers to order across more than 160,000 items from Walmart’s food, consumables and general merchandise assortment such as groceries, everyday essentials, toys and electronics.

“We know our customers’ lives have changed during this pandemic, and so has the way they shop,” said Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer. “We also know when we come out of this, customers will be busier than ever, and sometimes that will call for needing supplies in a hurry. COVID-19 has prompted us to launch Express Delivery even faster so that we’re here for our customers today and in the future.”

Walmart’s Express Delivery joins the retailer’s popular pickup and delivery offerings, all three of which are no-contact services for the customer. It relies on the retailer’s team of 74,000 personal shoppers who will pick customers’ orders. This includes additional personal shoppers hired specifically for Express Delivery.

Walmart will utilize its existing lineup of delivery providers to take orders from a store to customers’ doors. The service will cost $10 on top of the existing delivery charge. Walmart’s Delivery Unlimited customers will simply pay a $10 fee per Express Delivery. Like Walmart’s pick-up and delivery services, there is no markup on items; an item is priced the same as it is on the shelf.

Express Delivery also builds on the existing inventory of pick-up and delivery slots available to customers, creating more opportunity for customers to shop Walmart when and how they want.

“We have an opportunity to serve our customers no matter what life calls for,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, customer products. “Whether it be a last-minute ingredient, medicine when a fever hits or the item you didn’t know you needed when checking off your chore list, time matters. Express is a solve for that.”

To get started, customers go to walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart app and search their ZIP code to see if Express Delivery is offered in their area. When customers are creating their order, the search feature at the top of the screen makes it easy to directly search for the exact item they need to add to their cart.

At checkout, customers select Express Delivery. They will then pay for their order and sit back and wait for their delivery to arrive. A delivery driver will pick up the order at the store and deliver it to the customer within two hours. No money is exchanged at the door.

THE LATEST
Getty Images The number of patrons at table games should be based on the type of game to ensure ...
Reopening gaming facilities subject of Thursday meeting
Staff Report

The Nevada Gaming Commission will meet virtually Thursday to discuss how to resume gaming operations that were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health and safety policies for the resumption of gaming operations will be considered for possible action at this meeting.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A local protester on his Harley showed his support fo ...
Reopen Nevada rally held in Pahrump, another scheduled for Saturday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As of May 1, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has relaxed some of his emergency COVID-19 restrictions, allowing certain businesses to reopen. However, the “Stay at Home” order has not been lifted and many other “nonessential” businesses are still unable to resume their normal operations, a fact which leaves a bad taste in the mouths of those pushing the effort to recall the governor and remove him from office.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 primary election is set for June 9 and voters in Nev ...
Overview of Nye County’s 2020 Primary Election
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 Primary Election is officially underway, with mail-in ballots making their way to homes all across Nye County and Nevada.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, May 2 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $25 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This is the fourth week of sessions, with Wednesday’s to ...
Extension offers webinar, online town hall for small businesses
Staff Report

Besides needing funds available for small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, small business owners need additional support and guidance, as well as opportunities to talk with other small business owners. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering virtual question-and-answer “Coping With COVID-19 Town Halls” for small businesses every Wednesday and webinars on specific topics for small businesses every Friday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times GridLiance, an independent electric transmission utility co ...
GridLiance announces executive promotions
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

GridLiance, an independent electric transmission utility company, has announced several executive promotions, naming Justin Campbell executive vice president and chief development officer, Alison Zimlich executive vice president and chief financial officer, Michael Landgraf vice president for corporate development and president of GridLiance West and Joe Loner vice president for finance and treasurer.

Getty Images The NSHE noted that a nationwide trend of disrupting or even hijacking these meet ...
NSHE offers security tips for virtual collaborations
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada System of Higher Education has released a list of virtual collaboration tools security tips, hoping that people who are using virtual collaboration tools such as Zoom, Teams and GoToMeeting to share video, audio and screen content will protect themselves.

Getty Images Each chapter donated $50,000 to help secure and provide additional personal prote ...
Nevada auto dealerships make donations for health workers
Staff Report

In an effort to help support the state’s healthcare workers and first responders, the Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association and its southern chapter, Southern Nevada Franchised New Car &Truck Dealer Association, have donated a combined $100,000 to the state’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Getty Images CMS is taking action to ensure states and localities have the flexibilities they ...
More waivers issued to ease care for Medicare, Medicaid patients
Staff Report

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Thursday issued another round of sweeping regulatory waivers and rule changes to deliver expanded care to the nation’s seniors and provide flexibility to the health care system as America reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic.