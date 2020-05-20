Walmart announces bonus for associates

Walmart announced Tuesday, May 12 plans to provide another special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly associates to recognize them for their many contributions to communities across the country during this unprecedented time.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Walmart announced a new round of bonuses in mid-May. With the bonus announcement of $390 million, Walmart has committed more than $935 million in bonuses for associates so far this year.

Walmart announced Tuesday, May 12 plans to provide another special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly associates to recognize them for their many contributions to communities across the country during this unprecedented time.

This includes hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices, drivers and assistant managers in stores and clubs. The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates, and it will add up to more than $390 million. Associates must be employed by the company as of June 5 to qualify, and it will pay out June 25.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them,” said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. “All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs — diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace.”

With the bonus announcement of $390 million, Walmart has committed more than $935 million in bonuses for associates so far this year:

The first special cash bonus of $365 million was issued for all U.S. hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices April 2. This bonus was also $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly associates.

An early payout of the first-quarter bonus added up to $180 million. Recognizing the hard work ahead of Walmart associates as COVID-19 spreads and to help provide more cash in hand for them sooner, the company accelerated the payout for the associate quarterly incentive to April 30.

“We are so grateful to our associates for being there for customers and members during this difficult time, serving communities across the country,” said Kathryn McLay, president and CEO of Sam’s Club. “Our associates’ efforts have been exactly what the country needed during this historic and uncertain time. They’ve made a real difference.”

Walmart has implemented daily health screens and temperature checks, provided masks and gloves and offered emotional well-being options such as virtual counseling. Walmart also has installed sneeze guards, limited the number of customers in stores, installed social distancing signage and instituted sanitizing protocols.