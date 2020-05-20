71°F
News

Walmart announces bonus for associates

Staff Report
May 19, 2020 - 5:23 pm
 

Walmart announced Tuesday, May 12 plans to provide another special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly associates to recognize them for their many contributions to communities across the country during this unprecedented time.

This includes hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices, drivers and assistant managers in stores and clubs. The bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates, and it will add up to more than $390 million. Associates must be employed by the company as of June 5 to qualify, and it will pay out June 25.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them,” said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. “All across the country, they’re providing Americans with the food, medicine and supplies they need, while going above and beyond the normal scope of their jobs — diligently sanitizing their facilities, making customers and members feel safe and welcome and handling difficult situations with professionalism and grace.”

With the bonus announcement of $390 million, Walmart has committed more than $935 million in bonuses for associates so far this year:

The first special cash bonus of $365 million was issued for all U.S. hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices April 2. This bonus was also $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly associates.

An early payout of the first-quarter bonus added up to $180 million. Recognizing the hard work ahead of Walmart associates as COVID-19 spreads and to help provide more cash in hand for them sooner, the company accelerated the payout for the associate quarterly incentive to April 30.

“We are so grateful to our associates for being there for customers and members during this difficult time, serving communities across the country,” said Kathryn McLay, president and CEO of Sam’s Club. “Our associates’ efforts have been exactly what the country needed during this historic and uncertain time. They’ve made a real difference.”

Walmart has implemented daily health screens and temperature checks, provided masks and gloves and offered emotional well-being options such as virtual counseling. Walmart also has installed sneeze guards, limited the number of customers in stores, installed social distancing signage and instituted sanitizing protocols.

Local man arrested on firearms charge
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An approximately year-old conflict between neighbors led to the arrest of a Pahrump man.

Staff Report

Inyo County has received approval from the California Department of Public Health to move forward with reopening additional businesses. With this approval, Inyo County businesses that have completed an industry-specific checklist and submitted the Inyo County Business Attestation Form may receive approval to reopen.

Desert Farming Initiative offers COVID-19 safety tips
Staff Report

Grocery shopping and produce safety have been concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Desert Farming Initiative, part of the University of Nevada, Reno, Experiment Station, provides information to help producers and consumers minimize food-safety risks.

Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Highway 160
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash along state Route 160 south at Dandelion Street which occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.

Water companies urge flushing before reopening
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Great Basin Water Co. is passing along some information about something that easily can be overlooked as the state gradually reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has implemented the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation to its unemployment insurance site, ui.nv.gov

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Youth Activities announced Monday that because of “the complications and unknown variables associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be hosting a PVYA summer camp this year.”

Hand delivery of census forms coming to rural areas
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

According to Nevada Census 2020, beginning on Monday, May 18, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin its “update leave” operations, during which 2020 census forms are hand-delivered to residences that either do not have mail delivered to the physical location of the home or the mail delivery information for the residence cannot be verified.