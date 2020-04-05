52°F
News

Walmart limits number of shoppers in stores at once

Staff Report
April 4, 2020 - 5:17 pm
 

Walmart has begun implementing policies to limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once, according to Dacona Smith, Walmart U.S. executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Starting April 4, Smith wrote in a letter to customers and employees released a day earlier, Walmart will allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, which represents roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

Associates will mark a queue at one entrance — in most cases this will be the grocery entrance — and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one by one and counted. Associates will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they wait to enter a store, especially before it opens in the morning.

Once a store reaches capacity, Smith wrote, customers will be admitted on a one-out, one-in basis.

“We’ll also institute one-way movement through our aisles next week in a number of our stores, using floor markers and direction from associates,” Smith added. “We expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop.”

Signage throughout the store will remind customers about the importance of social distancing, especially in lines. As customers check out, they will be directed to exit through a different door than they entered to help lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.

“We always want people to feel welcome at Walmart, and we know that in ordinary times a store is a gathering place for members of a community to connect and socialize,” Smith wrote. “We look forward to the time when that is again the case; however, we now want to prioritize health and safety by encouraging customers to do their shopping at a distance from others, then head home.”

Smith said these moves were made to protect store employees as well as customers.

“We have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people,” Smith wrote. “We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping and practice social distancing while waiting in lines.

“We’re also seeing states and municipalities set varying policies regarding crowd control – which has created some confusion regarding shopping.”

Walmart already has taken other steps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Smith specifically mentioned expanding paid leave policies, closing stores overnight for cleaning and restocking, installing sneeze guards and social distance markers in stores, beginning temperature checks and making gloves and masks available to associates who want them.

“As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop, our leaders and operations teams will continue to listen to advice from medical experts, associates and customers, and consider how we can best serve people while helping slow the spread of the virus,” Smith wrote. “The health and safety of our associates and customers is what matters the most.”

