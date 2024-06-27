Want some fun for 4th of July? Here’s where to find it

There will be no excuse for boredom in Pahrump this coming holiday, with a variety of Independence Day activities scheduled that the whole family is sure to enjoy. From a patriotic procession that morning and family festival in the afternoon to a fantastic fireworks display that night, Fourth of July will be a fun-filled celebration of America’s birthday.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Fourth of July Parade is expected to see a large turnout once again this year, with the fun set to start at 10 a.m. on July 4.

Independence Parade and Family Fun Day

Kicking off the excitement will be the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, which is hosting the ever-popular Fourth of July parade and family fun day in partnership with the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program.

The parade is set to begin its march around the Calvada Eye at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, with all sorts of entries expected in the ranks. Anyone still wishing to be a part of the parade will have to act fast, however, as the deadline to sign up is today, June 28.

The parade will be followed by the Family Fun Day, which will offer attendees the chance to partake of all kinds of games, contests and activities, as well as a hot and tasty lunch, with absolutely everything provided at no cost to the community.

“That’s what the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is all about,” task force chair Linda Wright noted. “We bring our community together so we can all enjoy these special holidays with one another.”

The day will include a water balloon fight with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, a watermelon eating contest, performances by the Pahrump Gunfighters and a variety of carnival-style games hosted by various businesses and organizations that are taking part. Entities that want to join the event with a booth of their own must sign up by today in order to participate.

In addition to all of the aforementioned fun, there will be a brand new feature this year, the Beard Contest and Wright is encouraging anyone with impressive facial hair to jump on board for a chance at prizes and of course, bragging rights.

To sign up for the Fourth of July Parade, as a table at the event or for the Beard Contest visit PDOP.info

The Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun Day will take place July 4 at the Calvada Eye, 2101 Walt Williams Drive. For more information call 702-516-0847.

Town of Pahrump Fireworks Show

After all of the fun at the Calvada Eye comes to a close, residents and visitors will want to turn their attention to the skies above Petrack Park where the town of Pahrump will be hosting its annual fireworks show.

Zambelli Fireworks taking on the task of sending the glittering bombs into the air once again and anyone who has attended a fireworks show put on by Zambelli in previous years will know this company brings a production that leaves crowds cheering. This year, lead pyrotechnician Eddie O’Brien is promising something truly special.

“You will have over 60 years of experience on this show, between my family and myself, in pyrotechnics. We are implementing stuff that the crowd has not seen in 15-plus years!” O’Brien raved. “We will have a very large show this year and will be dedicating this year’s freedom festival to the men and women of our nation’s military and our first responders, as well as cancer survivors and those still battling that horrible illness.”

O’Brien said the preparation in the lead up to the show has been more challenging that usual but he and the Zambelli family pushed through, eager to continue the tradition of incredible shows.

“It was extra difficult to acquire product for the show and the timing it took to get everything settled. However, we were able to get it accomplished!” He enthused. “On behalf of the O’Brien family, it’s been an honor and privilege to be able to give back to the community and celebrate 4th of July freedom festivals for so many years. The history and memories we have, is sometimes unbelievable.”

As always, O’Brien took a moment to stress safety, reminding the community that they are not permitted to light off their own fireworks at the event and urging them to be aware of the orange safety netting strung around the launch area to keep attendees protected. “There will be safety announcements and other information regarding the show played over the radio and in the arena grounds so please, don’t ignore!” O’Brien urged.

As a final note, O’Brien touched briefly on the meaning of the holiday itself.

“Even though we celebrate our freedom acquired on this particular day, we should always remember every day to celebrate and be grateful for those who have sacrificed for our independence, which is on the brink of destruction daily,” O’Brien said. “It’s that time of year again when we get to come together to celebrate those freedoms. Our show is set to run for at least 22 and a half minutes so bring your friend and family, get comfortable and be ready for an amazing show.”

The town of Pahrump Fireworks Show is set for dusk on Thursday, July 4 at Petrack Park.

Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site open for the holiday

The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site will be open for the 4th of July holiday, with the following dates and hours:

Saturday, June 29 - 7 to 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 30 - 7 to 11 p.m.

Monday, July 1 - 7 p.m. to midnight

Tuesday, July 2 - 7 p.m. to midnight

Weds, July 3 - 7 p.m. to midnight

Thursday, July 4 - 7 p.m. to midnight

The Fireworks Safety Site is located at 3770 Fox Avenue at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Fireworks passes are required for entrance and can be obtained at any local fireworks retailer for $5. No more than five participants are allowed per shooting site and all participants shooting off fireworks must be 18 years or older.

For more information contact the town of Pahrump at 775-727-5107.