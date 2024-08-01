Want to pay tribute to America’s injured and fallen? Here’s how

81°F
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 1, 2024 - 11:55 am
 

Next Wednesday will mark National Purple Heart Day and several of the valley’s veterans organizations are coming together to host a ceremony in honor of this somber, deeply meaningful military holiday.

Observed on August 7 each year, Purple Heart Day recognizes the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who were injured or sacrificed their lives in service to their country.

“Why is that important? There are an estimated 1.8 million Purple Heart recipients,” information from the U.S. Veterans Administration emphasizes. “Some of those who were wounded are living, working and volunteering in our communities today. Families of those lost remember their loved ones every day.”

That is certainly the case locally, where there is a sizable veteran population and plenty of civilian supporters. In fact, to publicly declare support for recipients of this special military medal, both the town of Pahrump and Nye County became official Purple Heart entities in 2017, with signage denoting this status placed on state routes 95, 6, 372 and 160 and designated Purple Heart parking spots marked out at county and town buildings.

That same year, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 held the very first Purple Heart Day Ceremony in Pahrump, something that has become a regular part of the annual military calendar. Today, the event is shared among a variety of area veterans’ organizations, with representatives from the DAV, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054, Marine Corps League Detachment #1199 and American Legion Post #22 all taking part.

This year, American Legion Post #22 Commander Melinda Mills will kick off the ceremony with a welcome and introductions before turning the microphone over the the master of ceremonies for the event, Nye County Commissioner and veteran Frank Carbone. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office will be participating as honor guard, as will Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg Curtin, who will singing the national anthem. Ms. Senior Golden Years 2021 Marla Quercia will accompany Curtain, interpreting the “Star-Spangled Banner” with sign language.

Nye County Commissioner and veteran Bruce Jabbour and Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II are both anticipated to take part, each taking the role of presenting official proclamations from the town, county and state recognizing Purple Heart Day, while Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill and Nevada Dept. of Veterans Services Director Fred Wagar are scheduled as guest speakers.

The event will also incorporate the traditional ID/Dog Tag and wreath ceremonies, along with a reading of the poem “A Soldier Died Today”, all capped off with the playing of the military dirge “Taps”.

The Purple Heart Day Ceremony is set for Wednesday, Aug. 7 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Pahrump Veterans’ Memorial inside the Chief Tecopa Cemetery, 751 East Street. All are welcome to attend.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

